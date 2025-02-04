Leidos in 2024: Milestones, Impact, and Giving Back

As we start a new year, Leidos is looking back and celebrating a 2024 marked by significant achievements and transformative innovations illustrating the company's commitment to rapidly address its customers' most vexing challenges and to help them operate smarter and more efficiently. From innovative milestones to significant contract wins and meaningful community contributions, here's a look at 2024's highlights.

Milestones Achieved

MHS GENESIS Deployment Completed

Leidos successfully completed the deployment of MHS GENESIS, the world's largest electronic health record system. With its rollout to Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in Chicago last year, the system is now operational at over 4,000 global locations, serving more than 9.5 million beneficiaries and 200,000 medical providers.

Enduring Shield Successful Intercept

The Leidos Enduring Shield system was successfully tested by the U.S. Army, intercepting unmanned aircraft systems and cruise missile targets. This result led to an Initial Operational Test and Evaluation contract, underscoring the system's advanced capabilities in tracking and neutralizing airborne threats.

Team Wins

Leidos demonstrated its technological leadership through notable contract wins across diverse sectors, showcasing the company's ability to solve complex challenges.

$631M DIABLO Program Contract

Leidos will enhance aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems for the U.S. Army, supporting lifecycle development and integration.

$738M Air Force Cybersecurity and IT Contract

Leidos extended its two-decade work in support of the U.S. Air Force to deliver advanced cybersecurity and IT solutions in the national capital region.

$249M Biometrics System Contract

Leidos is enhancing the Army's physical access control system into a more efficient, cloud-based solution as the Automated Installation Entry-Next Generation prime contractor.

$326.5M NIH eRA system Contract

With agile software development and AI-driven solutions, Leidos will help modernize the NIH's grants management system, the eRA, which administers over $40B annually.

Australian Joint Air Battle Management System

Leidos Australia is collaborating with Lockheed Martin Australia to develop an advanced integrated air and missile defense capability for the Australian Defence Force.



Giving Back to Communities

Leidos announced over $5 million in community-focused gifts and collaborations during November and December, strengthening its commitment to education and health.

$1.75M gift to enhance technical education at Drake State

Leidos funded the Leidos Advanced Training Complex at Drake State Community & Technical College in Huntsville, Alabama, which will help enhance student learning with hands-on experience with complex technical and manufacturing projects.

$750K donation to increase tech infrastructure Hampton University

The Leidos contribution to Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, will fund scholarships, enhance technology infrastructure, and provide students with opportunities to learn at Leidos facilities.

$2.5M to support pediatric medicine and research at The Children's Inn

The Leidos gift supports The Children's Inn's expansion, providing housing and services for families of children undergoing treatment at the National Institutes of Health.

$50K to Hawaii Youth Impact Program

Leidos CEO Tom Bell presented a $50,000 donation to the Hawaii Youth Impact Program to support its STEM curriculum. The program uses innovative approaches to promote positive development for at-risk middle school students.

Enhancing Employee Experience

Leidos reiterated its commitment to offering a compelling employee experience. The company introduced new benefits to support its workforce and attract top talent, including an additional paid holiday and increased retirement matching.

The company also shone a light on women veterans who feel invisible (around 20% of Leidos' workforce are military veterans) and supported upskilling in AI and skills-based hiring for critical cybersecurity roles.

After such an impactful 2024, Leidos is looking forward to reaching even greater heights and smarter accomplishments in 2025.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Leidos

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire