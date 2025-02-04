Researchers in China have investigated the dust-scaling process and various water-based cleaning methods to optimize maintenance strategies for enhanced safety and efficiency in PV systems. Scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China have conducted a review of research on the dust-scaling process on PV panels and various water-based cleaning methods. They were able to establish a relationship between different types of dust scales and water-cleaning parameters. Overall, the team has looked through 250 articles published throughout the world up to 2024. "Under complex environmental ...

