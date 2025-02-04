Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - ZIPAIR Tokyo announced its decision to become a Japan Official Partner for South by Southwest (SXSW) 2025, which will take place in March 2025.





Image of SXSW



About SXSW - SXSW is a hybrid business conference and festival held annually in Austin, Texas, USA, attracting over 350,000 creators, companies, and media from around the world. Established in 1987 as a music festival, it has since evolved into a large-scale event featuring conferences with industry leaders, exhibitions showcasing innovative ideas, startup competitions, and a film festival which has produced Academy Award-winning works, all centered around technology, music, and film. The 2025 event will be held from Friday, March 7 to Saturday, March 15, providing an excellent opportunity for companies to launch new products and services and engage in networking. Notably, Twitter (then) in 2007 and Siri in 2009 grew into global companies after winning awards at SXSW.

Japan Official Partner - ZIPAIR has decided to sponsor SXSW, resonating with their philosophy to help creative people achieve their goals. ZIPAIR will begin scheduled service between Tokyo Narita and Houston on Tuesday, March 4. Houston is located near Austin, where the SXSW event will take place in mid-March. This route to the Southern United States represents the longest flight distance for the airline. ZIPAIR will continue to evolve and take on the challenge to become the NEW BASIC AIRLINE that defines a new standard for international travel, that is neither a full-service carrier nor a low-cost carrier and shortens the sense of time of the flight.





ZIPAIR International Network Map



Campaign Information - To commemorate the partnership with SXSW 2025, ZIPAIR will present passengers with a unique gift on flights from Tokyo Narita to Houston.

Campaign Period: Tuesday, March 4 - Saturday, March 15, 2025

Applicable Route: Narita-Houston (Flight ZG16)

Gift Details: Original Pouch with Logo





Image of Original Pouch



