Fashion: OFFPRICE Returns to Las Vegas Marketplace, Celebrating 60th Show

OFFPRICE Las Vegas, the global B2B marketplace for the retail fashion industry, returns to Las Vegas celebrating its 60th show over three decades, complete with a new and improved floorplan layout, additional experiences, elevated booth designs and more to celebrate the milestone.

OFFPRICE is now a part of MMGNET Group (Informa Markets Fashion), the fashion industry's go-to B2B resource and event organizer. OFFPRICE Las Vegas offers an extensive variety of today's trends, leading brands and opportunistic buys across all product categories. In-season apparel, footwear, accessories and gifts will be on display from global vendors, across men's, women's and children's categories.

Featuring a robust lineup of attending retailers, from boutiques, discount and non-profits to major chains, hotels and universities, OFFPRICE Las Vegas provides networking opportunities with leading wholesale vendors, showcasing sought-after products with high profit margins. Attending buyers will interact with hands-on, high-quality samples onsite before ordering. Immediate, in-stock and cash and carry products will also be available in-person.

Exhibiting brands include the likes of Love Poem, SUPERLINE, EXIST, Popular 21, Nima Accessories, Wholesale Fashion Trends, Authentic Warehouse and more, showcasing excess and in-season goods. Over 20% of OFFPRICE Las Vegas's attending buyers are international, from across the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean and beyond, all searching for high-quality value priced items from exhibitors.

Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC and OFFPRICE, Informa Markets, states, "For 30 years OFFPRICE Las Vegas has brought the retail and vendor community together over 60 shows to discover a diverse mix of products, below wholesale, to fuel growth in the fashion industry. We are so excited to dive deeper into the wholesale vendor side of the business to expand opportunities and add to OFFPRICE's goals of showcasing premier selections of goods to global audiences."

To register to attend the Feb. 9-12 event at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, please visit www.offpriceshow.com.

OFFPRICE Las Vegas provides complimentary shuttle transportation for easy access to the Venetian and from other shows at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About OFFPRICE

OFFPRICE is the global B2B off-price marketplace where retailers can find in-season, on-trend, brand name, and value and off-price merchandise for retail stores, e-commerce sites, or resale businesses. Showcasing thousands of quality products at 20-80% off wholesale cost, OFFPRICE plays host to a vast number of categories, including apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. For more information, please visit: www.offpriceshow.com

About MMGNET Group (Informa Markets Fashion)

MMGNET Group is home to a comprehensive portfolio of renowned, live B2B fashion events including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, SOURCING at MAGIC and OFFPRICE. Through its extensive global reach, decades of industry expertise, and world-class content programs, MMGNET Group is a go-to resource where fashion industry professionals source inspiration, connections and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibility steward fashion forward. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.

