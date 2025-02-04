Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Enters the Latin American Market with the Acquisition of VHL Sistemas

Pioneering cloud-based solutions for notary management across Brazil

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce its first acquisition in Latin America with the purchase of VHL Sistemas Ltda (VHL Sistemas), a leading provider of cloud-based notary management solutions.



Based in Brazil, VHL Sistemas has established itself as a trusted name in the notary space, delivering cutting-edge technology to optimize productivity, enhance usability, and ensure information security. Its flagship platform, Asgard, has set a benchmark for operational efficiency, enabling transparency and security for notaries and their clients across the region.

"This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Valsoft as we expand into Latin America," said Costa Tagalakis, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "VHL Sistemas represents everything we look for in a company-a strong product, an innovative approach, and a highly experienced management team. We are thrilled to partner with them to further enhance their offerings and grow their presence across Brazil."

"For the past decade, VHL Sistemas has led innovation in the Brazilian notary sector," said Jonathan Cleiton Alves, Partner and CEO of VHL. "Joining forces with Valsoft represents an exciting new chapter, as we leverage their resources and expertise to accelerate innovation, strengthen our solutions, and expand our impact, while continuing to simplify complex processes and ensure efficiency and security for our clients."

This acquisition not only signifies Valsoft's entry into the dynamic Latin American market, with a strong base in Brazil, but also underscores its commitment to fostering growth and innovation in vertical market software. Valsoft is excited to work with VHL Sistemas leadership team to strategically focus on geographic expansion and further strengthening VHL's position as a leader in its field.

About VHL Sistemas

Founded in 2015, VHL Sistemas specializes in creating advanced technological solutions tailored to the notary sector. Their cloud-based solutions, including the flagship Asgard platform, are designed to optimize productivity, enhance usability, and provide unparalleled information security. VHL is committed to fostering an environment of security, authenticity, and transparency for its clients and employees. For more information, visit: https://vhlsistemas.com.br/.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Lefosse Advogados. VHL Sistemas was represented by Píer Partners and Teixeira Freire Advogados.

