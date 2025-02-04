Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Hearts of Light Counseling & Consulting announces the release of From Heartbreak to Hope: A Journey Beyond Divorce, a new book by licensed mental health therapist and founder Angel Shaw, M.Ed., LPC-S, NCC. Drawing from both professional expertise and personal experience, Shaw provides a comprehensive guide to emotional, financial, and personal healing after divorce. This transformative resource offers readers practical strategies for resilience, self-discovery, and renewed purpose.

Drawing from her professional expertise and personal journey, Shaw offers a practical guide to resilience, rediscovery, and renewal for those navigating the aftermath of divorce.

"As a therapist, I've helped many clients through difficult transitions, but when my own marriage ended, I had to apply those same strategies to myself," Shaw shares. "This book is my way of guiding others through the process of healing, offering tools to rebuild confidence, purpose, and a fulfilling life beyond heartbreak."

A Roadmap to Emotional and Financial Recovery

From Heartbreak to Hope provides:

Emotional coping strategies to manage grief, anxiety, and self-doubt

Practical financial insights to regain stability after divorce

Guided reflection exercises for personal growth and renewed confidence

Faith-based perspectives on overcoming stigma and embracing new beginnings

Beyond the book, Shaw collaborates with legal professionals, faith-based organizations, and community leaders to promote open conversations about co-parenting, emotional well-being, and financial independence post-divorce.

Free Webinar: Purpose After Pain

Shaw is hosting Purpose After Pain, a FREE webinar on February 18th at 7 PM CST to further support individuals navigating divorce. The webinar will offer expert insights on post-divorce transformation.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/purpose-after-pain-tickets-1117091102559

For more information about From Heartbreak to Hope: A Journey Beyond Divorce, or to schedule an interview with Angel Shaw, please visit www.heartsoflightcc.com.

About Hearts of Light Counseling & Consulting

Founded by Angel Shaw, M.Ed., LPC-S, NCC, Hearts of Light Counseling & Consulting provides comprehensive mental health services to help individuals overcome life's challenges, rebuild their self-worth, and develop a renewed sense of purpose.

