Medius Announces its 2024 Partner of the Year Award Winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leader in the automation of source-to-pay processes and expense report management, announces its 2024 Partner of the Year award winners. The Medius Partner of the Year awards acknowledge outstanding successes and innovations by partners across Europe and North America. The 2024 winners are being recognized for delivering transformative solutions and services to customers and for driving exceptional levels of growth. Given that the priority for many businesses in 2024 was financial agility against a backdrop of economic instability, the 2024 winners were assessed based on their ability to help their customers gain control of costs, cash, and compliance through the entire procure-to-pay lifecycle.

Across seven categories, each Partner of the Year demonstrated excellence in working with Medius's customers namely in manufacturing, retail, wholesale distribution, and construction and logistics, deploying accelerated digital transformation in finance through Medius technology.

Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development & Strategy said: "Our Partners of the Year have excelled by enabling customers to achieve superior financial outcomes, a crucial advantage in today's challenging economic climate. These organizations stand out for their resilience, which has been key to driving growth and transformation. We deeply appreciate their dedication and the significant impact they have made."

Partner of the Year Award 2024 Winners

Global Partner of the Year - Exsitec AB

Exsitec AB continues to shine as a key partner for Medius. Throughout 2024, Exsitec brought on an impressive number of new business customers onto the Medius spend management suite while providing extraordinary support to existing clients. Their commitment to delivering intelligent IT solutions that simplify and enhance everyday workflows remains unparalleled.

EMEA Partner of the Year - Columbus

Columbus, a Microsoft Gold partner, has demonstrated exceptional performance across the EMEA region. As a strategic partner, Columbus has significantly contributed to the growth and success of Medius in the Infor M3 and Microsoft Dynamics communities by offering unparalleled expertise in spend management solutions, enabling customers to streamline their procure-to-pay processes and drive efficiency. In addition to their efforts in EMEA, Columbus has provided outstanding pre-sales support for Medius on large deals in North America.

North America Partner of the Year - Circular Edge

Circular Edge has successfully expanded their partnership with Medius, excelling in providing Oracle-related services for JD Edwards and NetSuite, and further solidifying their role as a crucial extension of Medius's professional services team.

Technology Partner of the Year - Pagero, part of Thomson Reuters

Pagero's Smart Business Network enables seamless e-invoicing and, in collaboration with Medius, sets a high standard for automated, secure invoice processes globally. As a global best-of-breed service provider, Pagero offers expertise in country-specific legislative compliance. This complements Medius's best-of-breed AP automated solution, which covers the entire process from invoice receipt to payment. Medius and Pagero teams work together worldwide, spanning the US, EMEA, and APAC regions.

North America Newcomer of the Year - SourceDay

SourceDay's proactive engagement and swift adoption of Medius solutions has set a strong foundation for future growth. Their expertise in supplier collaboration and procurement automation is already proving valuable to numerous clients.

EMEA Newcomer of the Year - Transformant

Based in the EMEA region, Transformant has proven to be a remarkable newcomer. Transformant is a leader in IT and business system solutions for finance and business management. Their specialization in digital transformation projects and expertise in Unit4 ERP (Agresso) are driving value for Medius's customers. The collaboration between Medius and Transformant involves several opportunities, including the implementation of both Unit4 and Medius AP solutions.

Strategic Partner of the Year - Oracle NetSuite

NetSuite's steadfast commitment to excellence and seamless integration with Medius solutions has enabled the world's fastest-growing companies to achieve AP nirvana. This year, we proudly launched Medius' third SuiteApp, Expensya by Medius, which enhances expense management within the NetSuite ecosystem and expands the impact of Medius spend management solutions for NetSuite customers.

