Hologic Announces End of Life for Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm - Minicarm.com Ensures Continued Support for Owners

Minicarm.com: Your Go-To Source for Hologic Fluoroscan Mini C-Arm Sales, Parts & Service

Hologic has officially announced the End-of-Sale and End-of-Life for the Hologic Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm, with sales discontinuing on September 30, 2025. While Hologic has stated they will provide limited service and parts support for up to seven years after installation, units installed in 2018 or earlier will no longer be guaranteed service as of January 1, 2026.

For medical professionals and imaging centers relying on the Hologic Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm, Minicarm.com is stepping in to provide long-term solutions, ensuring facilities can continue to buy, sell, service, and source parts for these essential machines for years to come.

MiniCarm.com: Your Trusted Source for Hologic Fluoroscan InSight FD Machines & Parts

With Hologic's limited service timeline and uncertain parts availability, many medical facilities may find themselves unprepared for the long-term viability of their Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arms. Minicarm.com is committed to keeping these Mini C-Arms in operation by offering:

Fluoroscan InSight FD Machines for Sale - Purchase refurbished Mini C-Arms that are like new.

Full-Service Repairs & Maintenance - Expert technicians available for diagnostics and repairs.

Replacement Parts - Access to parts to keep machines running smoothly.

Trade-In - Upgrade Options Available - Looking for an alternative? Minicarm.com also offers the Hologic Fluoroscan InSight 2 for those seeking a high-performance Mini C-Arm solution.

Hologic Fluoroscan InSight FD End-of-Life: What You Need to Know

According to Hologic's official notification:

Fluoroscan InSight FD units installed in 2018 or earlier will no longer be guaranteed service after January 1, 2026.

Hologic will continue to service newer units based on parts availability, but supplies may become increasingly limited.

Minicarm.com will continue offering Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm parts, repairs, and replacements long after Hologic support ends.

"With Hologic officially discontinuing the Fluoroscan InSight FD, facilities need to be proactive in securing long-term maintenance and a replacement strategy," said Christopher Bacon, President at Minicarm.com. "We are here to ensure medical professionals have uninterrupted access to the equipment, service, and parts they need."

Secure Your Fluoroscan InSight FD Support Today

With the official end-of-life timeline now set, facilities should act now to ensure they have a reliable source for repairs, parts, and replacements before service disruptions occur.

Contact Minicarm.com today at (800) 643-2998 or visit Minicarm.com to explore your options.

About Minicarm.com

Minicarm.com is the industry leader in refurbished Mini C-Arm fluoroscopy sales, service, and rentals. We specialize in restoring Mini C-Arms from top manufacturers like Hologic, OEC, and Orthoscan, ensuring they look and operate like new before being sold or rented to clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and doctors' offices across the U.S. and worldwide.

Our expertise is backed by Christopher Bacon, President of Minicarm.com, who is also the technical founder of Orthoscan, one of the leading Mini C-Arm manufacturers. With unparalleled industry knowledge and a commitment to quality, Minicarm.com provides cost-effective, high-performance imaging solutions for medical professionals everywhere.

SOURCE: Minicarm.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire