CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes Shawn Williams, Area Sales Manager

CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, announced today the hire of Area Sales Manager, Shawn Williams (NMLS# 216745). A skilled mortgage professional with 20 years of experience, Williams will be bringing his commitment to excellence and personalized client solutions to the Maryland area.

Williams joins CMG Home Loans as an accomplished originator, having spent years serving thousands of homeowners and leading a career total of more than $2.5 billion in loans overseen and managed, including personal production. He began his financial career at Countrywide Home Loans - which later became part of Bank of America - before rising through the ranks at George Mason Mortgage and Academy Mortgage Corporation, consistently recognized for his top-tier service and performance. Most recently, Williams worked as a residential mortgage broker before transitioning to CMG Home Loans. Throughout his career, Williams has exemplified excellence in client service and leadership, setting a high standard for loan professionals across the industry. His decision to join CMG Home Loans reflects his commitment to building on that legacy.

"I'm excited to join CMG Home Loans because of their strong focus on innovation and providing real solutions for clients," said Williams. "I trust Bill Landon's leadership and was impressed by the glowing remarks about the executive team during my due diligence. CMG has built a strong reputation and is well-positioned to thrive in any market. This opportunity allows me to grow a talented team, help families achieve homeownership, and leverage a national platform to make a greater impact in the markets we serve. It also lets me continue doing what I love - mentoring, building relationships, and delivering exceptional service."

"We are very excited about Shawn joining CMG," added Bill Landon, Divisional, Mid-Atlantic Region. "I have known Shawn for many years, and he brings enthusiasm, professionalism, and high integrity to work every day! Welcome Shawn!"

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage lender and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

