Acwa Power has partnered with Sefe to set up a hydrogen bridge between Saudi Arabia and Germany, while the Danish government has committed up to $1. 1 billion to develop a new hydrogen pipeline. Acwa Power and Sefe have agreed to produce and transport green hydrogen from Saudi Arabia to Europe. They aim to annually supply 200,000 tons by 2030. Acwa Power said it will lead development, investment, and operation of green hydrogen and ammonia production assets, while Sefe will co-invest and serve as the primary offtaker. The Danish government has announced new initiatives to support the hydrogen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...