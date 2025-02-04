HERIGE INDUSTRIES TURNOVER OF EUR 406.1 MILLION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 - DISPOSAL OF VM GUADELOUPE

French GAAP - € million

Unaudited turnover 2024[1] 2023[2] Change 1st quarter 107.5 124.2 -13.4% 2nd quarter 108.1 125.2 -13.6% 3rd quarter 91.3 103.0 -11.4% 4th quarter 99.2 108.4 -8.5% TOTAL 406.1 460.8 -11.9% Industrial Joinery 233.4 270.0 -13.6% Concrete Industry 135.2 144.5 -6.4% Other 45.9 56.0 -18.0% Inter-segment eliminations -8.5 -9.7 -



A limited decline in business in fourth quarter 2024

In line with expectations, HERIGE Industries posted turnover of €99.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down 8.5% on the same period in 2023. This downturn reflects a new construction market that remains heavily deteriorated, marked by a drop in individual single-family housing starts over the last 12 months[3] (down 32.8%), as well as a gloomy economic climate accentuated by the lack of political visibility in France concerning support for the renovation sector.

The Industrial Joinery business was down 12.5% in fourth-quarter 2024, hampered by the crisis in the housing sector and by ongoing uncertainty surrounding the development of the Prêt à Taux Zéro interest-free loan and the MaPrimeRenov' renovation program, for which the terms and conditions are still pending.

The Concrete industry posted a limited 3.5% decline in turnover over the period, reflecting an earlier downturn in the new housing market in 2023 than in the renovation market, as well as resilient volumes in a context of heightened competition.

Consequently, over 2024, HERIGE Industries' turnover was down 11.9% to €406.1 million compared with 2023.

Disposal of VM Guadeloupe

Continuing its industrial refocusing, HERIGE Industries has sold VM Guadeloupe. The non-strategic scope of the divested business represented a turnover of €2.8 million in 2024, and a workforce of seven employees, all of whom were taken on by the local buyer. The company will be deconsolidated in the Group's financial statements from January 1, 2025.

Developments and outlook

In a deteriorated market, shaped by both structural and cyclical changes, as well as by an unprecedented crisis affecting the entire sector, a deep-seated transformation is necessary. In this context, the Group is fully focused on both the deployment of its operational performance program across all its businesses and on the implementation of its reorganization plan, presented to the employee representative bodies on December 3, 2024 (See press release of December 3, 2024).

Dialogue with the social partners is continuing with the goal of reaching an agreement on the accompanying social measures (targeted completion: by the end of H1 2025).

As a reminder, this project is expected to ultimately deliver a full-year cost reduction of approximately €7.0 million. Additionally, the various measures outlined are projected to generate non-recurring expenses of between €10 million and €11 million before tax, approximately 70% of which will be provisioned in 2024.



[1]For information, the divested businesses, VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex (deconsolidated on May 1, 2024) generated turnover of €126.0 million in 2024 (contribution to Group consolidated turnover of €119.7 million, restated for inter-company accounts from January 1, 2024 to April 30, 2024)

[2]2023 figures have been restated for the divested businesses

[3] Source: SDES, Sit@del2, estimations as of December 31, 2024

