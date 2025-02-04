Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.02.2025
WKN: A12AS6 | ISIN: IM00B6QH1J21 | Ticker-Symbol: V77
Frankfurt
04.02.25
09:08 Uhr
0,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.02.2025
04.02.2025 18:50 Uhr
119 Leser
Agronomics Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Jim Mellon - Director's Dealing and PDMR

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / Agronomics ("Agronomics" or the "Company")(LSE:ANIC), a leading listed company in the field of clean food, has been notified that Galloway Limited, a company indirectly wholly owned by Executive Chair Jim Mellon, bought 1,300,000 shares of the Company at an average price of 3.80 pence per share on 4 February 2025.

Following this purchase, Jim Mellon's interest is in a total of 160,406,551 Ordinary Shares of the Company, representing 15.89% of the total issued capital. Of this total, 152,710,944 Ordinary Shares are held by Galloway Limited and 2,313,646 Ordinary Shares are held by Shellbay Investments Limited, companies which are both indirectly wholly owned by Jim Mellon, and 5,381,961 Ordinary Shares are held directly by Mr Mellon. Denham Eke is a director of both Galloway Limited and Shellbay Investments Limited.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jim Mellon

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

Executive Chair

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Agronomics Limited

b)

LEI

21380029M8MPIEQ3TL31

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001

ISIN IM00B6QH1J21

Nature of the transaction

Market purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Purchase of 1,300,000 Ordinary Shares in total @ 3.80 pence per share

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 1,300,000 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated purchase price: £49,400.00

e)

Date of the transaction

4 February 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London (LSE)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

About Agronomics
Agronomics is a leading London-listed company focussing on investment opportunities within the field of clean food. The Company has established a portfolio of over 20 companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to invest in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage. This disruption will decouple supply chains from the environment and animals and improve food security for the world's expanding population. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

For further information please contact:

Agronomics Limited

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Peterhouse Capital Limited

SEC Newgate

The Company

Nomad

Joint Broker

Joint Broker

Joint Broker

Public Relations

Jim Mellon

Denham Eke

Roland Cornish

James Biddle

Andrew Potts

Harry Pardoe

Alex Aylen (Head of Equities)

Giles Balleny

Michael Johnson

Charlie Combe

Lucy Williams

Charles Goodfellow

Bob Huxford

Anthony Hughes

+44 (0) 1624 639396

info@agronomics.im

+44 (0) 207 628 3396

+44 (0) 207 523 8000

+44 (0) 207 397 8900

+44 (0) 207 469 0936

agronomics@secnewgate.co.uk

Nominated Adviser
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Agronomics Limited



