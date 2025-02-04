Agronomics Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Jim Mellon - Director's Dealing and PDMR

Agronomics ("Agronomics" or the "Company")(LSE:ANIC), a leading listed company in the field of clean food, has been notified that Galloway Limited, a company indirectly wholly owned by Executive Chair Jim Mellon, bought 1,300,000 shares of the Company at an average price of 3.80 pence per share on 4 February 2025.

Following this purchase, Jim Mellon's interest is in a total of 160,406,551 Ordinary Shares of the Company, representing 15.89% of the total issued capital. Of this total, 152,710,944 Ordinary Shares are held by Galloway Limited and 2,313,646 Ordinary Shares are held by Shellbay Investments Limited, companies which are both indirectly wholly owned by Jim Mellon, and 5,381,961 Ordinary Shares are held directly by Mr Mellon. Denham Eke is a director of both Galloway Limited and Shellbay Investments Limited.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jim Mellon 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Executive Chair b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Agronomics Limited b) LEI 21380029M8MPIEQ3TL31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 ISIN IM00B6QH1J21 Nature of the transaction Market purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Purchase of 1,300,000 Ordinary Shares in total @ 3.80 pence per share d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume: 1,300,000 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated purchase price: £49,400.00 e) Date of the transaction 4 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction London (LSE)

About Agronomics

Agronomics is a leading London-listed company focussing on investment opportunities within the field of clean food. The Company has established a portfolio of over 20 companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to invest in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage. This disruption will decouple supply chains from the environment and animals and improve food security for the world's expanding population. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

