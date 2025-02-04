SMX: Frost & Sullivan Report Highlights SMX's Plastic Cycle Token as a Next Generation Carbon Credit...With More Opportunities for Success

SMX Ltd. (NASDAQ:SMX), a pioneering technology company specializing in digitizing physical assets and materials for the circular economy, is proud to announce the release of a new Frost & Sullivan report analyzing the transformative potential of its Plastic Cycle Token system.

In the report, Frost & Sullivan note that, "The introduction of the Plastic Cycle Token into the market has the potential to revolutionize how businesses and consumers perceive and interact with plastic recycling. Economic incentives provided by the token system encourage increased rates of recycling and innovation in plastic use reduction strategies. Stakeholders along the entire value chain can participate, making for holistic change which is sustainable."

Frost & Sullivan further highlight how SMX's Plastic Cycle Token system is set to transform plastic waste management with technology that embeds molecular markers into plastics, enabling full lifecycle traceability and accountability from production to reuse. This ensures compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations while unlocking new revenue streams through tokenized plastic credits. By integrating blockchain, traceability tools, and market-driven incentives, the Plastic Cycle Token creates a self-sustaining ecosystem that benefits manufacturers, recyclers, global populations, and financial institutions.

About the Plastic Cycle Token

For decades, carbon credits have been the go-to tool for addressing environmental challenges, but they often fail to account for the real-world flow of materials. With over 400 million metric tons of plastic waste generated annually, much of it remains outside traditional sustainability frameworks. SMX Ltd. (NASDAQ: SMX), a leader in traceability solutions, is changing that with the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT)-a breakthrough in plastic waste accountability.

Unlike carbon credits, which lack direct material verification, PCTs are tied to actual plastic flows. SMX's technology allows plastics to be marked, tracked, and verified throughout their lifecycle, ensuring that each traded token represents real plastic being recycled and reintroduced into supply chains. This creates a transparent and measurable system that benefits industries struggling to meet sustainability mandates.

Rather than penalizing companies with rigid quotas and taxes-especially in the EU-SMX's approach incentivizes participation in the circular economy. Beverage giants like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, constantly under regulatory scrutiny, can use PCTs to demonstrate verifiable recycling efforts. The same applies to MedTech firms dealing with sterile packaging, aviation companies using lightweight composites, and energy firms seeking supply chain transparency. By ensuring the traceability of plastics across industries, PCTs help businesses improve ESG performance without sacrificing efficiency.

With real-time tracking and verifiable proof of plastic usage, PCTs eliminate the guesswork in sustainability reporting. This transparency appeals to all parties across the supply chain that are focused on ESG accountability, allowing them to distinguish genuine sustainability efforts from corporate greenwashing. By shifting from penalties to incentives, SMX is not only addressing the global plastic crisis-it is pioneering a market-driven solution that makes environmental responsibility measurable, transparent, and economically viable.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

