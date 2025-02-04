CedrusMed LLC: CedrusMed Partners With EducUp to Deliver Continuing Education for Mental Health Specialists

CedrusMed enhances its support for mental health professionals by integrating accredited continuing education into its innovative EHR platform through a partnership with EducUp. This collaboration ensures seamless access to high-quality, board-approved courses, enabling practitioners to stay compliant, advance their careers, and deliver exceptional patient care efficiently.

CedrusMed, a provider of cloud-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions for mental health organizations, announces a strategic partnership with EducUp, an accredited provider of continuing education recognized by the Florida Certification Board. This collaboration strengthens CedrusMed's commitment to supporting mental health practitioners and allied professionals by integrating seamless access to accredited continuing education resources into its ecosystem.

CedrusMed Partners with EducUp to Deliver Accredited Continuing Education for Mental Health Specialists

CedrusMed's advanced EHR solutions help streamline operations for Community Mental Health and Targeted Case Management agencies. By working with EducUp, CedrusMed ensures that professionals can stay current with licensing requirements, industry standards, and best practices while advancing their careers.

EducUp offers an intuitive digital learning experience, providing accredited courses designed to meet compliance standards for mental health professionals. The platform's blockchain-secured certification process enhances professional credibility and ensures verifiable, tamper-proof credentials.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

? Accredited Education - EducUp's courses comply with Florida Certification Board standards, strengthening CedrusMed's educational support for mental health professionals.

? Streamlined Learning - CedrusMed clients gain direct access to board-approved courses through a user-friendly platform.

? Secure Certifications - Blockchain technology guarantees the authenticity and verifiability of earned credentials.

? Cost-Effective Solutions - Affordable continuing education options tailored to the needs of mental health practitioners.

? Career Advancement - Enables professionals to meet continuing education requirements while expanding their expertise.

This partnership enhances CedrusMed's ability to integrate critical educational resources into its existing platform, allowing mental health professionals to develop new skills, maintain certifications, and stay compliant with evolving industry regulations.

Together, CedrusMed and EducUp are making continuing education more accessible, efficient, and impactful for mental health professionals.

For more information about CedrusMed's services and its partnership with EducUp, explore our educational materials.

