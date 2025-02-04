London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Payara Services' CEO and Founder, Steve Millidge, is joining the exclusive Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. This membership creates key opportunities for companies interested in futureproofing their enterprise Java applications, as they will be able to gain free, valuable insights from Steve's expertise.

Steve Millidge was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in the tech sector. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, personal and professional achievements as well as honors.

As a member of the Council, Steve Millidge will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders to help drive the technology sector forward. He will share key insights on application server technologies and platform engineering solutions that can help modernize enterprise and web applications, e.g. supporting cloud adoption, empowering businesses to embark on successful digital transformation roadmaps.

Steve Millidge will also contribute original articles and take part in expert panels alongside other specialists on Forbes.com. These will provide companies with useful resources and practical tips on how to enhance the performance and capabilities of their mission-critical software applications and runtimes.

The admission of Steve Millidge as a member of the Forbes Technology Council acknowledges the contributions that the company and its founder have been providing over the years to the open source and Java developer communities. Under Steve Millidge's leadership, Payara Services has seen sustained growth, consistently expanding its team, revenue and customer base, becoming a well-accepted and established provider of innovative application server technologies. For example, the company exceeded £4M in revenue in 2023.

Steve Millidge comments: "I am honored to join the Forbes Technology Council and have a 'seat at the table' among the world's most forward-thinking technology leaders to help advancing the global technology landscape. At Payara Services, we are passionate about helping organizations optimize and modernize their applications, and this platform will allow me to amplify that mission on a global scale. I look forward to engaging with the Council members, exchanging ideas that foster innovation, as well as driving progress in enterprise Java, middleware technologies and beyond."

To learn more about Steve Millidge and Payara Services, please visit the Forbes Council profile: https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Steve-Millidge-Founder-CEO-Payara-Services-Ltd/274cc10b-f479-4aa0-96ca-25a473da3058

About Payara Services Ltd.

A global open source company, Payara creates innovative infrastructure software. This includes Payara Server Enterprise, an easy-to-use Jakarta EE and MicroProfile runtime which supports mission-critical production systems with secure deployments, and Payara Cloud, an all-in-one fully automated Jakarta EE cloud deployment solution that eliminates the need for application servers and knowledge of Docker and Kubernetes.

Payara is designed to provide a stable, scalable, and secure environment for running Java applications, making it an ideal choice for enterprise-level deployments. Visit: https://www.payara.fish/

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

