AireSpring Receives Cato Networks Distinguished Support Provider Certification

AireSpring, a leading global managed services provider that designs and deploys customized managed IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received the Cato Distinguished Support Provider (CDSP) certification. This achievement underscores AireSpring's commitment to providing exceptional support for its customers leveraging the powerful Cato SASE Platform.

The CDSP accreditation identifies those distinguished partners with the technical resources to support Cato customers independently. As a Cato Distinguished Support Provider, AireSpring offers Tier 1 support to ensure prompt and effective service for customers using the Cato SASE Platform. The platform delivers a comprehensive and integrated security solution that addresses the evolving cybersecurity needs of businesses today.

"We are honored to receive the Cato Distinguished Support Provider certification, which reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering best-in-class customer service for our customers," said AireSpring CEO Avi Lonstein. "This recognition reinforces our dedication to ensuring seamless and secure solutions, backed by our team of support experts, AIreCONTROL, AireSpring's AI-powered IT service management platform, as well as our strong partnership with Cato Networks."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider that designs and deploys customized managed IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for thousands of enterprises worldwide. AireSpring provides global multi-location enterprise customers with fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions. It delivers a superior customer experience by combining AIreCONTROL, its proprietary AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) automation platform with world-class personalized support. Services include Managed Connectivity, Managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and SASE, Cloud and Voice Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring integrates over 200 network providers and cable companies in the U.S. and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award," Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

