HTEC, a global consulting, software, and digital product development company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with d-Matrix, the creator of Corsair, the world's most efficient AI computing platform for inference in datacenters. HTEC Advisory Board member Sasha Ostojic, who also sits on d-Matrix's Board of Directors, was instrumental in connecting the companies and expediting the collaboration.

During their work together, HTEC will leverage its extensive expertise in AI and embedded software development to support d-Matrix in the development of its software solution. Additionally,HTEC will use an active management approach to proactively identify and address issues and robust reporting mechanisms to guarantee quality, efficiency, and continuous improvement during the project.

"From the first day of our partnership with d-Matrix, we recognized a similar passion for addressing 'unsolvable' engineering problems and bringing groundbreaking solutions to market. d-Matrix empowers enterprise-level organizations to leverage in-memory compute for running AI workloads efficiently. We're committed to delivering solutions that exceed customer expectations and are excited to help d-Matrix unleash their platform's full potential," said Marko Zdravkovski, Senior Director of Engineering and Delivery at HTEC.

"HTEC's track record of innovation and commitment to excellence resonated with us," said Peter Buckingham, Senior Vice President of Software at d-Matrix. "We were impressed by their expertise and approach to strategy in this project. As d-Matrix continues to redefine performance and efficiency for AI inference at scale, we're excited to have HTEC on board as a technology partner of choice."

About HTEC:

HTEC is a global product development and digital engineering company powering the technological evolution of the world's most impactful organizations from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. HTEC combines premium engineering expertise with remarkable creativity, enabling its customers to innovate, design, and develop disruptive technologies and new digital solutions and platforms across different industries.

About d-Matrix:

d-Matrix advances compute for modern AI workloads and is a pioneer in Digital In-Memory Computing (DIMC) solutions that solve limitations on GenAI inference acceleration. d-Matrix creates flexible solutions for inference at scale using innovative circuits and packaging techniques, a chiplet-based DIMC architecture, interconnect fabric, and hardware-software codesign. Founded in 2019, the company is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Playground Global, M12 (Microsoft Venture Fund), Triatomic Capital, SK Hynix, Nautilus Venture Partners, Marvell Technology and Entrada Ventures.

