Christina is committed to supporting women in the workplace, especially in the legal field. As the leader of an all-female team at her law firm, C. Alvarez Law, she has created a work environment that values flexibility and a parent friendly culture. She empowers women within her firm and beyond, by encouraging women to believe in their power and ability and celebrating their hard work and achievements through this event.

"This event is all about connecting women of various professions, especially women from different backgrounds, and celebrating the strength and perseverance we each bring to the table," Christina shares. "As a woman and a Latina, I know the power of solidarity and the incredible impact we can have when we uplift and support one another. This event is my way of letting the women who mean so much to me know that they are loved."

This event is not just about Galentine's Day-it's about creating meaningful connections among women who are navigating their journeys of trying to do it all. Christina's own story is one of determination and strength , breaking through barriers as a woman in the law, a mother, and a wife; continually advocating for others.

Christina began her legal career from the ground up, at times juggling multiple jobs to advance in the field.Over time, she has worked in nearly every role within a law office. Despite facing personal challenges and hardships, she withstood, building a thriving law practice and becoming a relentless advocate for women and families navigating difficult times.

Christina's passion for family law began during her third year of law school as a certified legal intern at the Department of Children and Families. She found the experience incredibly fulfilling, particularly in representing children's interests during trials. This role solidified her desire to focus on family law, knowing it was the path she wanted to pursue in her career.

"I really still believe in love and happily ever even through the hostile situations I've seen in my career. I think even when people are separating, they still love each other in one way or another," said Christina. "I love Valentine's Day. I've always believed in the transformational power of love, whether it be romantic or through friendships."

About C. Alvarez Law

C. Alvarez Law is a Central Florida-based law firm that helps families find resolutions to their most complex family law issues. We are dedicated to providing the support and advice you need for a positive outcome and a better life. Before you can move on with your life, you need closure. Our firm is diverse, energetic, and passionate about delivering this for the clients who have placed their trust in us. Let's work together today to find a better tomorrow.

About Christina Alvarez

Christina Alvarez is a dedicated family law attorney, advocate for women's empowerment, and passionate supporter of Hispanic women. With a career rooted in determination and advocacy, Christina has earned a reputation as a trusted guide for women navigating life's most challenging transitions. Her approach to family law is defined by empathy, and she is committed to ensuring her clients feel supported and empowered throughout their legal journeys. Christina is also deeply involved in initiatives aimed at encouraging women and remains committed to creating opportunities for them to succeed and thrive.

