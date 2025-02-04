Bona Fide Masks Donates Over 250,000 Powecom KN95 Masks to Help L.A. Residents and First Responders Affected by Wildfires

Company Partners with Local Community Organizations to Distribute Authentic Protective Masks in Areas with Poor Air Quality

Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, has donated over 250,000 Powecom® KN95 masks to local community organizations in the Los Angeles area. The company organized this effort to help residents and first responders who are confronting poor air quality throughout region. With this undertaking, Bona Fide Masks® expands upon its already robust donation program. The company's goal remains to provide high-quality, authentic masks directly to those who need them.

Powecom KN95 mask

White Powecom KN95 mask and packaging.

KN95 Masks, including our premier Powecom KN95 mask, can help protect the wearer from pollutants in the air, including smoke and smog, which have been prevalent in L.A. because of the ongoing wildfires. Bona Fide Masks has been delighted to support the First United Methodist Church of Pasadena, Communities for a Better Environment, Water Drop Los Angeles, Inspiration Circle Foundation, Long Beach Forward and Connecting a Caring Community, as well as many other local community organizations. "It's a privilege to support the brave individuals and community organizations who are confronting these wildfires. These fires produce acrid smoke, leading to significantly diminished air quality, and we're here to help," explains Bill Taubner, President.

Bona Fide Masks launched its national donation program in 2022. To date, the company has donated millions of protective masks to over 300 nonprofit organizations, supporting a variety of causes and critical groups including domestic violence victims, the elderly, the disabled, veterans, soup kitchens and more. Additionally, the company has empowered local community leaders to initiate grassroots distribution efforts in their communities.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Bona Fide Masks Corp.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and -operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com ), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does. Our Logotags division is a leading provider of custom challenge coins, lapel pins, dog tags, race medals, patches, bottle openers, and more.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

SOURCE: Bona Fide Masks

