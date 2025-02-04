ERP Advisors Group's Review of 2024 ERP Trends and 2025 Predictions

On Wednesday, Jan. 15th, and Thursday, Jan. 16th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, and ERP News Analyst, Rebekah McCabe, reviewed ERP trends in 2024 and made major predictions for 2025.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15th, and Thursday, Jan. 16th, The ERP Advisor Podcast hosted Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Rebekah McCabe, ERP News and Industry Analyst, as they reflected on what happened in the world of ERP in 2024, and what we should expect from ERP in 2025.

Watch Part One of the event here.

Watch Part Two of the event here.

Shawn Windle summarized 2024 as "a transitional year," with slower revenue growth compared to preceding years, but clarified this was not unexpected because, "as an industry we have seen incredible growth rates that were very difficult to maintain." Rebekah McCabe offered her own summary of the year, stating that, "people are starting to come down from the hype of cloud and have real expectations about what they are going to be able to do. All the while, they are truly realizing that value in their systems." ERP could not be discussed this year without AI, with Windle stating that, "we haven't realized AI's full value yet, but we are right on the razor's edge of doing so in 2025." In closing, Windle reaffirmed what McCabe said, stating that, "It will take a while to meet all the AI hype but the bottom line is, 2024 was a very good, solid year for ERP. I think it made us all a little more real with our expectations of ERP and AI."

In Part 2, McCabe predicted a strong year for ERP, stating, "If 2024 was realistic, 2025 is going to be explosive." Windle agreed that there will be pent up demand for ERP solutions and said "overall, there will be ERP growth, and that growth is going to take place across most major industries." Windle and McCabe also predicted the large-scale development of AI, with Windle stating, "we're going to see a humanistic wrapper around [AI] that is going to make it more fun to interact with." The two expected to see an influx of mergers and acquisitions taking place, with Windle stating, "this time next year, we're going to look back and say 'Wow, I wasn't expecting that company to be bought!'" Windle and McCabe agreed that this year has the potential to change ERP as a whole, stating that, "we [now] have the ability to make enterprise software what the promise has always been."

ERP Trends and Predictions Part 1: A Year in Review:

https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/blog/2025-erp-trends-and-predictions

ERP Trends and Predictions Part 2: 2025 Predictions:

https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/blog/2025-erp-predictions

The full calls are available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast providers.

Click here to register for our next events.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms. Helping hundreds of organizations find the right solutions to meet their needs, ERP Advisors Group has a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire