RuffleButts, Inc.: Beyond the Beach: RuffleButts Leads the Way in Sun Protection With UPF 50+ Swim & Activewear

With the launch of their new UPF 50+ activewear line, RuffleButts is setting the standard for sun protection in the children's swim & apparel markets.

RuffleButts + RuggedButts , the beloved premium children's apparel brand known for known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, is making waves in the industry by leading the charge in UPF 50+ sun protection . As a trusted name in children's swimwear, RuffleButts has long been a go-to for parents seeking stylish, high-quality swimsuits that offer superior sun safety. Now, the brand is expanding its commitment to sun protection by introducing UPF 50+ fabrics to its activewear line.

RuffleButts' best-selling swimwear features a variety of UPF 50+ options designed for the entire family . Featuring playful prints, fun styles, and bright colors both kids and parents love with a lasting quality that resists pilling, snagging, and fading wash after wash, the brand ensures that families can enjoy fun in the sun without compromising on style or safety.

With the new addition of UPF 50+ activewear , RuffleButts is taking sun protection beyond the beach. The new activewear line features lightweight, breathable, and protective fabrics perfect for playdates, outdoor adventures, and everyday wear.

"Our brand has a strong reputation built on quality and stylish playful designs," said Alicia Dewar, VP of Merchandise, Planning, and Design. "With our UPF 50+ swimwear already a customer favorite, it was a natural expansion to incorporate this same protection into our new activewear line. We are thrilled that our customers will have additional sun protection not only at the pool or beach but also in their daily active lifestyle."

As families continue to prioritize sun protection, RuffleButts + RuggedButts remains at the forefront of the industry, providing innovative designs that blend fashion, fun, and function. With their latest UPF 50+ offerings, the brand continues to set the standard for stylish, sun-protective swim & activewear for your little ones.

For more information, visit www.rufflebutts.com or www.ruggedbutts.com and explore the latest in sun-safe swimwear and activewear.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

