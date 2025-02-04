Phoenix Energy One, LLC: Phoenix Capital Group Changes Name to Phoenix Energy and Expands Dallas Presence

Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC has officially changed its name to Phoenix Energy (formally "Phoenix Energy One, LLC"), marking a major milestone in its transformation from a mineral rights acquisition firm into a fully integrated energy enterprise. The company's new identity reflects its expanded operations across oil production, mineral rights, and non-operating working interests, as well as its commitment to driving innovation and growth in the domestic energy sector.

"The name change from Phoenix Capital Group to Phoenix Energy signifies how far we've come as a business over the past five years," said Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Energy . "We started as a small, technology-driven company focused on acquiring mineral rights. Today, we've grown into a diversified energy company with over 125 employees, operating in distinct key divisions: oil and gas production, mineral rights, and non-operating working interests. Our new name reflects the unity of these divisions and our dedication to supporting America's energy independence."

Dallas Office Plays a Key Role in Business Operations

As part of its evolution, Phoenix Energy is bolstering its operations in Texas, where the company maintains an office in the University Park neighborhood of Dallas. The Dallas office serves as a business operations hub for all three of the company's core divisions, with a strong emphasis on optimizing processes and operational efficiency.

The office is led by Lindsey Wilson, Chief Business Officer of Phoenix Energy, who is responsible for ensuring the company has the skills, processes, and systems in place to sustain its rapid growth.

"Phoenix Energy's strength lies in its ability to combine energy operations and a forward-thinking mindset into a unified strategy," said Wilson. "Here in Dallas, we are focused on consolidating our business process expertise to support our continued expansion plans. Whether it's drilling new wells or working directly with land owners in key basins, our team ensures that Phoenix Energy operates with speed, efficiency, and precision as we scale."

An Integrated Approach to Energy Production

The name change to Phoenix Energy reflects the unification of different divisions under an integrated approach that maximizes value in an increasingly competitive domestic energy landscape. The divisions include:

Oil and Gas Operations : The company produces oil from assets in the Williston Basin, with projects in both North Dakota and Montana. Since launching in Q3 2023, the operating division has produced and sold over 2.3 million barrels of oil .

Mineral Rights and Non-Operating Working Interests: Phoenix Energy leverages advanced analytics and technology to identify, underwrite, and acquire high-value energy assets across key basins in the U.S.

What's next for Phoenix Energy?

As the company grows, the Dallas office will remain vital to its overall business operations, providing leadership, expertise, and support for its ambitious goals.

"We're proud to represent Phoenix Energy here in Dallas," said Wilson. "This region has been a critical part of our success, and we're excited to continue building on that foundation as we advance our mission in the energy sector."

Looking ahead, Phoenix Energy plans to expand drilling operations in Montana, building on its success in North Dakota's Williston Basin. The company also remains committed to furthering its innovative approach to the energy industry with the ongoing development of proprietary data analytics systems.

"Our focus for 2025 is to align our growing operations with our mission to deliver value for our stakeholders," said Ferrari. "We look forward to expanding our presence and driving progress in the energy sector."

About Phoenix Energy

Phoenix Energy One, LLC ("Phoenix Energy") is a leading energy company specializing in oil production, mineral rights acquisitions, and non-operating working interests. Founded in 2019, the company has grown into a vertically integrated enterprise with operations across key basins in North America. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and investor engagement, Phoenix Energy is driving progress in the energy sector.

Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC is now Phoenix Energy One, LLC, doing business as Phoenix Energy. Alternative investments are speculative, illiquid, and you may lose some or all of your investment. Securities are offered by Dalmore Group member FINRA/SIPC. Dalmore Group and Phoenix Energy are not affiliated.

This article contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs about future events and market conditions. These statements, identifiable by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "may," "expect," "plan," "should," and similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact these outcomes include changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, operational performance, and other risks described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Phoenix Energy undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Media Contact

Name: Caroline Scroggins

Email: PublicRelations@phoenixenergy.com

Organization: Phoenix Energy One, LLC

Address: 18575 Jamboree Road, Suite 830, Irvine, CA 92612

Phone: 949-526-8611

Website: https://phoenixenergy.com

SOURCE: Phoenix Energy One, LLC

