Magic Horizons Announces Strategic Partnership with "The Senior Care Influencer" Lance A. Slatton

Magic Horizons, a leader in scientifically-backed virtual reality (VR) solutions for relaxation, stress reduction, distraction and mental training is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with award-winning podcast founder/host and one of America's leading voices in long-term care Lance A. Slatton, known throughout the health care and senior living community as "The Senior Care Influencer."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Magic Horizons' mission to transform how individuals approach relaxation, stress reduction, and mental wellness using cutting-edge technology.

Slatton, known for his high standards in providing individuals and families with relevant, meaningful and helpful advice, will join Magic Horizons as an official brand ambassador. Slatton is host of the extremely popular and highly respected podcast show All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading voice in long-term care that has posted over 350 in-depth videos and has over 120,000 subscribers on YouTube.

All Home Care Matters, launched in 2020, provides resources to families as they face long-term care questions and issues for themselves and loved ones, and features in-depth discussions and interviews with leading experts from all over the world on important age-related topics.

With a shared commitment to excellence, both Magic Horizons and Slatton adhere to the highest standards of scientific integrity and efficacy in promoting mental well-being.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lance into the Magic Horizons family," said Giorgio Koppehele, co-CEO of Magic Horizons. "As a respected figure in the home care, Dementia and podcasting world, his endorsement of our scientifically based VR solutions reinforces our mission to provide users with a transformative, evidence-based approach to relaxation. This partnership will empower people to improve their mental health and overall well-being with a solution they can trust."

Slatton, author of "The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregivers' Guide" and recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the category of Caregiving, has always believed in the power of technology to support mental and emotional health. "I am excited to work with Magic Horizons to bring their innovative VR solutions to a broader audience," said Slatton, who also is a senior case manager at Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, MI, and received the distinction as "Top Influencer for Healthcare and Advocacy" in 2024. "Together, we are setting a new standard for how companies can help people prioritize self-care and mental wellness in their everyday lives."

As a pioneer in the field of virtual reality for wellness, Magic Horizons has created an extensive suite of immersive, science-driven experiences designed to reduce stress, enhance relaxation, reduce anxiety and support cognitive health. By integrating the latest advancements in VR technology with proven therapeutic practices, Magic Horizons has garnered recognition for delivering experiences that are both effective and enjoyable to users worldwide.

With this collaboration, both Magic Horizons and Lance A. Slatton aim to not only advance the understanding of VR's potential in relaxation, calming and mood enhancing but also to make these transformative tools more widely accessible to those seeking effective, science-based solutions to mental wellness.

About Magic Horizons

Magic Horizons is a leading innovator in virtual reality technologies for relaxation and mental wellness. Using scientifically based methodologies, Magic Horizons creates immersive, stress-reducing VR experiences that support mental clarity, focus, and emotional well-being. For more on Magic Horizons, go to: https://magic-horizons.com/en/

About Lance A. Slatton / All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading voice in long-term care, is available wherever you get your podcasts, including YouTube, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and Spotify. The program has received many notable awards including 2023 Recipient of the coveted YouTube Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers; 2023 Recipient of the Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Health and Wellness; 2023 Recipient of the Silver Award from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The w3 for Social Campaigns in Health and Wellness in Film & Video; 2024 Recipient of the Award in Excellence from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Social Campaigns & Series in Healthcare; and 2024 Recipient of the GOLD w3 Award for Branded Entertainment in Health & Wellness for Dementia & Social Media. His book "The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregivers' Guide" is available on Amazon. For more information, go to https://www.allhomecarematters.com

