Viking Masek Robotics & Automation Announces Strategic Name Change to Blue Onyx Systems

Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, a leading Robotics & Automation integrator, today announced that it is changing its corporate name to Blue Onyx Systems effective January 31, 2025. This strategic rebrand reflects the company's continued evolution, and its commitment to stay at the forefront of today's progressive technology market landscape, while staying true to its core purpose of Elevating Performance by Connecting Imagination with Technology.

The name change aligns with Viking Masek Robotics & Automation's new direction, which includes bringing established technological expertise into the ever-expanding reach of automation in manufacturing.As Blue Onyx Systems, the company will elevate its position in the Material Handling, Warehouse & Logistics and Plastic & Rubber processing industries, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to its Food & Beverage customers and stakeholders.

Key Points:

Strategic Rebrand: The name change to Blue Onyx Systems represents a refreshed corporate identity and is part of the company's ongoing transformation to stay at the forefront of the Automation industry.

Continued Commitment: Despite the new name, the company will continue to leverage its 27 year history of providing high-quality products and services that its customers have come to expect, with the same leadership team and commitment to operational excellence.

Market Focus: Blue Onyx Systems will place greater emphasis on key areas of growth, including operational excellence, innovation and customer experience, backed by a focus on strengthening its leadership across its four primary market verticals.

Ownership: Viking Masek Packaging Technologies stake in Viking Masek Robotics and Automation has been sold with a transaction date of 1/31/2025. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Leadership and Operations: Blue Onyx Systems will continue to be led by Craig Armstrong (President), who emphasized the company's renewed focus on delivering superior technology solutions to its customers while enhancing the customer experience through a dedication to operational excellence.

Statement from President, Craig Armstrong:

"We are very excited to introduce Blue Onyx Systems as part of our ongoing journey to evolve and position ourselves for long-term success in a rapidly changing world," said Craig Armstrong, President of Blue Onyx Systems. "This name change marks a key milestone in our strategy to improve the communication of our core purpose and values. Blue Onyx Systems reflects our commitment to problem solving and innovation, ensuring that we remain agile and ready to meet the needs of our customers, employees, and shareholders. While our name may be changing, our dedication to excellence and elevating performance will remain unchanged."

About Blue Onyx Systems

Blue Onyx Systems is a Robotics & Automation Integrator providing advanced solutions to secondary packaging, palletizing, material handling, machine tending and cutting-edge machine vision & inspection applications. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the company is poised to deliver innovative solutions that drive success for customers and stakeholders alike. Blue Onyx Systems remains dedicated to elevating people, performance and purpose as it moves forward into an exciting new phase of growth and development.

