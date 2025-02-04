Ritani's Jewelry 411: Week of February 3

The Experts At Ritani Share The Latest Jewelry Trends And Happenings

With a bevy of jewelry news and trends already emerging at the start of this year, the jewelry experts at Ritani want to keep you informed! Below, please find the first issue of Ritani's Jewelry 411 , a new bi-monthly briefing covering the latest jewelry trends and happenings.

Silver Jewelry Trends at Ritani

JEWELRY REMAINS THE UNDISPUTED GIFT OF LOVE

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers in the United States will buy $6.5 billion worth of jewelry for Valentine's Day, setting a new record for the sector. "Year after year, Valentine's Day remains one of our strongest selling seasons," shares Ritani COO Ria Papasifakis. "We're seeing an uptick right now with lab-grown diamond classics like studs and tennis bracelets, but shoppers are also opting for sentimental favorites like birthstone jewelry, initial pendants and charm bracelets."

THIS CELEBRITY'S UNIQUE ENGAGEMENT RING IS THIS YEAR'S TOP DIAMOND TREND

When a certain style icon stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet last month, all eyes were glued to one ring finger. "Although there are other notable celebrities with east-west diamond engagement rings, there is no doubt that her ring will put this style on the map for brides-to-be in the months ahead," says Papasifakis.

2025: THE YEAR OF SILVER

"Silver jewelry is making a comeback," notes Papasifakis. "We're not sure whether it has to do with the soaring gold prices or the return to 90s nostalgia with fashion, but Ritani shoppers are embracing the cool, understated metal with everything from statement rings to sleek bracelets and earrings."

ABOUT RITANI

