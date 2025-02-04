Enabling the future development of critical therapeutics, Aldevron customers now have access to TriLink's CleanCap mRNA capping technology for non-commercial use

TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink®), a Maravai® LifeSciences company (NASDAQ: MRVI) and global provider of life science reagents and services, has signed a non-exclusive License and Supply Agreement with Aldevron, a leading, global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing high-quality plasmid DNA, RNA, and proteins for research, therapeutics, and diagnostics. With this agreement with Aldevron, TriLink strengthens its objective to provide greater access to CleanCap® mRNA capping technologies to those developing critical mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines.

According to the terms of the agreement, TriLink will supply its patented CleanCap® M6, CleanCap® AG 3'OMe, CleanCap® AG, and CleanCap® AU cap analogs for use in Aldevron's mRNA development and manufacturing services, from pre-clinical through Phase III programs. CleanCap® technology produces optimal 5'Cap structures with over 95% efficiency, creating a co-transcriptional capping solution that improves mRNA yield and process time when compared to legacy capping methods.

"CleanCap technology is accelerating programs through drug development milestones and has been the capping technology of choice for mRNA constructs in 350+ preclinical and clinical programs," shared Becky Buzzeo, Chief Commercial Officer, Maravai. "We're excited to offer our innovative capping solutions to Aldevron and its manufacturing customers."

Since its launch in 2017, TriLink's CleanCap® capping technology has continued to advance the mRNA capping industry and is used in the majority of all approved COVID-19 mRNA and saRNA vaccines. In May 2023, TriLink introduced its most robust CleanCap® analog to date, CleanCap® M6, with studies indicating increased mRNA expression by more than 30% versus enzymatic capping methods.

Aldevron, based in Fargo, ND, is a leader in advancing biological science. Their custom development and manufacturing services provide scientists with essential components to accelerate research and breakthrough discoveries.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is a global leader in nucleic acid and mRNA solutions. TriLink delivers unrivaled chemical and biological experience, CDMO services, and high-quality readymade and custom materials, including its patented CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. Pharmaceutical leaders, biotech disruptors, and world governments depend on TriLink to meet their greatest challenges, from delivering the COVID-19 vaccine at warp speed to empowering innovative treatments in oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, and neurological disorders to enabling future pandemic response plans.

For more information, visit trilinkbiotech.com.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit maravai.com.

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner, producing high-quality plasmid DNA, RNA, proteins, enzymes, and other key components for the development of vaccines, gene and cell therapies, immunotherapies, and other treatments. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, and as a part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) family of global science and technology companies, Aldevron supports thousands of scientists who are developing revolutionary, lifesaving treatments for millions of people. To learn more about how Aldevron is advancing biological science, visit www.aldevron.com.

