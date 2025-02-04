New Hope Network: Informa Markets' Health & Nutrition Portfolio Bolsters Leadership Team with New SVP Appointment and Expanded Group Event Director and Content Promotions

The fully established leadership team across the Natural Products and SupplySide businesses will continue to bring holistic, specific, and intentional expertise across the wellness and events sector, further solidifying the New Hope Network and SupplySide brands as market leaders.

Informa Markets' Health & Nutrition portfolio is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeff D'Entremont as Senior Vice President, and the promotion of Kim Shaw to Group Event Director. These strategic appointments come at a significant inflection point for the Natural Products (New Hope Network) business, with its renowned flagship Natural Products Expo West show and the launch of Newtopia Now, which held its inaugural show in Denver, Colorado last year.

D'Entremont will report to Danica Cullins, who was appointed Executive Vice President of the Health & Nutrition portfolio in August. Cullins has a proven track record of success, having elevated the SupplySide brands to unprecedented heights over the past five years, as she continues to oversee the dynamic growth of the Health & Nutrition business, which includes both the SupplySide and the Natural Products portfolios of events and associated media.

Jeff D'Entremont brings over 25 years of distinguished experience in event management, business development, and strategic leadership to his new role. Throughout his career, he has scaled leading events, built high-performing teams, and developed profound expertise in strategic event planning, partnership development, and positive impacts to market. His leadership roles at Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Adstrategies, and UBM (acquired by Informa in 2018) have honed his skills in driving organizational health, improving customer experience, and cultivating lasting industry relationships.

With a strong track record of success across B2B and consumer events and business media services, along with print and digital products, D'Entremont is well-equipped to lead the Natural Products business and its leadership team into the next chapter. His strategic vision, operational expertise, and deep understanding of the events industry make him an excellent fit for this newly created role within Informa Markets' growing U.S. portfolio.

D'Entremont's appointment, as well as the other leadership changes announced today, signal an exciting era of momentum and innovation for the Natural Products portfolio, reinforcing Informa Markets' commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving impact within the health and nutrition industry.

"I am honored to be part of the Natural Products portfolio, which plays such a critical role in shaping the future of health, nutrition, and sustainability," says D'Entremont. "The natural, organic, and conscious products industry is driving important change in how people live, eat, and care for the planet. Events like ours are essential in uniting the brands, retailers, suppliers, and innovators who make this possible, fostering collaboration, sparking innovation, and ultimately delivering lasting impact on both global health and the environment. Our focus will be on creating sustainable growth, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and supporting the next wave of positive impact in this rapidly evolving industry."

Kim Shaw, a proven leader in event management for the natural products industry, has also been promoted to Group Event Director, where she will report to D'Entremont and oversee delivery for a robust portfolio of events, including Natural Products Expo West, Newtopia Now, Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) Summit, Organic Produce Summit, and the Nutrition Capital Network event series.

With more than 13 years in the natural products and event industry, Shaw is widely recognized for her exceptional skills in event management, cross-functional collaboration, and strategic decision making. Her comprehensive approach ensures seamless integration of every aspect of the attendee and exhibitor experience, positioning the Natural Products portfolio for continued success and expansion. Shaw's dedication and expertise will undoubtedly elevate the impact of these flagship events and strengthen their industry leadership.

Additionally, Jessica Rubino has been promoted to Vice President Content and Summits, as she continues to lead content strategy across the group and takes on an expanded strategic planning role with the NBJ Summit and Nutrition Capital Network events. Rubino's vast audience and content expertise, with over a decade of leadership roles across New Hope Network, lends unique strength to these events focused on high-value segments of the industry.

The addition of D'Entremont, along with the promotions of Shaw and Rubino, further strengthens an already exceptional leadership team at Natural Products. This expanded group builds on the deep industry expertise of its current members, whose specialized knowledge of the health and wellness landscape is unmatched. Together, they are poised to shape the future of the industry, driving growth, fostering connections, and delivering sustained value for customers.

"With our Natural Products leadership team now fully in place, alongside the outstanding leadership at SupplySide, we are making deliberate investments in the future of the natural and organic products industry," shares Danica Cullins, EVP, Informa Markets Health & Nutrition. "By uniting these exceptional leaders with deep expertise in both events and the natural products industry, we are enhancing our ability to serve the evolving needs of our customers. The Natural Products portfolio that our community trusts and values is poised to drive meaningful business growth and spark industry-wide innovation-ultimately resulting in more health for more people."

Natural Products Expo West, the premier retail ecosystem for natural and organic consumer packaged goods, returns March 4-7, 2025 at the Anaheim Convention Center. This year's event will feature extended show hours. Register now for Natural Products Expo West 2025 at: www.expowest.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Casey Clemenza

VP of Corporate Communications, Informa Markets

casey.clemenza@informa.com

SOURCE: New Hope Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire