Amdocs Management Limited: Montenegro's Crnogorski Telekom Extends and Expands Relationship with Amdocs to Modernize its Monetization Engines

Under a long-term agreement, Amdocs will upgrade Crnogorski Telekom's billing, charging, ordering, and CRM systems and migrate them to the cloud, ensuring seamless delivery of business-critical services and accelerating the introduction of innovative new products to the Montenegro market

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been selected by Crnogorski Telekom, a Deutsche Telekom subsidiary in Montenegro, to upgrade its existing Amdocs monetization engines and migrate them to the cloud.

Under the multi-year agreement, Amdocs will upgrade Crnogorski Telekom's billing, charging, ordering and CRM systems to Amdocs' latest cloud-based version, enabling the operator to benefit from enhanced flexibility and scalability, as well as greater cost-efficiency. The upgrade will empower Crnogorski Telekom to introduce new products to the market quickly, providing an improved customer experience, while maintaining the reliability and security of its core services.

"Our extended collaboration with Amdocs underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class services to our customers," said Stjepan Udovicic, CEO at Crnogorski Telekom. "With Amdocs' advanced cloud-based platform, we are confident in our ability to deliver seamless, high-quality, and innovative experiences, doubling down on our mission of becoming customer experience and innovation champions of Montenegro and Europe."

"We are proud to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Crnogorski Telekom as they continue their journey of innovation and growth," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By leveraging our cloud-based platform, we are enabling Crnogorski Telekom to accelerate the delivery of innovative services while ensuring scalable, flexible operations. This collaboration highlights Amdocs' unwavering commitment to supporting service providers in unlocking new growth opportunities and delivering seamless customer experiences."

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on August 19, 2024, and for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on November 12, 2024.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

Katie Owen

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0) 7490 131475

Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / katie.owen@babelpr.com

