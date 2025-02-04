Anzeige
The Mosaic Company to Host 2025 Analyst Day

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will host an Analyst Day on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in New York City. Members of executive management will present the company's business performance, outlook, and strategic and capital allocation priorities.

In-person attendance is reserved for institutional investors and sell-side analysts. Presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be accessible from investors.mosaicco.com > Events & Presentations.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors

Joan Tong, CFA
863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay
813-775-4226
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Media

Ben Pratt
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
