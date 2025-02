Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday February 20, 2025 before the opening of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava's CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava's CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-481-2736

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0665

Conference ID: Endava Call

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

We are a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling our customers to drive real impact and meaningful change. By combining world-class engineering, deep industry expertise and a customer-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that fuel transformation and empower businesses to succeed in the AI-driven digital shift. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of September 30, 2024, 11,821 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

