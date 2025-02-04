Amdocs Management Limited: Singapore's M1 Goes Live with Postpaid Charging in Cloud-Based Modernization with Amdocs

The new platform will provide the southeast Asian operator with the agility to rapidly introduce new offerings, support future business growth, and deliver seamless user experience

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has successfully completed a modernization project for M1 Limited (M1), a leading telco and digital services provider in Singapore, to deliver M1's new cloud-native charging platform.

The newly converged (prepaid and postpaid as well as 4G and 5G) monetization solution - building upon earlier prepaid charging - will enable M1 to address shifting customer expectations in an increasingly price-sensitive market, and provide M1's end users with an enhanced, unified experience and access to the latest offers and discounts. Deployed on the public cloud, the converged, cloud-native platform is designed for long-term scalability, empowering the Singapore operator with enhanced agility and faster time to market to launch new products and services.

"At M1, we continuously enhance our offerings and deliver competitive, value-added services that cater to the evolving needs of our consumers," said Marko Cetkovic, Chief Digital Officer, M1. "The new platform delivered by Amdocs will not only increase the robustness of our network but also enable us to launch and scale new products and services for our postpaid customers at greater speed and cost-efficiency."

"The mobile sector is rapidly evolving, and service providers are increasingly exploring innovative strategies to boost revenue, grow customer lifetime value and enhance loyalty," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "We are thrilled to collaborate with M1 as they move forward on their modernization journey. With this convergent platform, M1 will be able to drive revenue growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences, while operating more efficiently."

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

