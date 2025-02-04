Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: SRES) today released its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. "C$" refers to Canadian dollars.

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $1,502,537, an increase of 4.1% compared with the same period in the prior year. Net rental income was $77,364, an increase of 34.1%, and net income and comprehensive loss for the three months was $731,370, which includes valuation adjustments for income-producing investment properties and property under development aggregating $629,841.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $5,877,745, an increase of 1.7% compared with the prior year. Net rental income was $3,141,193, an increase of 3.0%, and net income and comprehensive income for the year was $737,745, which includes valuation adjustments for income-producing investment properties and property under development aggregating $1,084,449.

Funds from operations (FFO) increased by 3.8% from the previous year, and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) increased by 2.9%.

At December 31, 2024, Sun had total assets of $63.5 million (December 31, 2023 - $64.3 million), and cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 million (December 31, 2023 - $3.8 million). Working capital at December 31, 2024, was $3.3 million (December 31, 2023 - $3.7 million).

"Evergreen at Southwood generated robust financial performance last year consistent with a property of its high quality operating in a generally healthy market. This is a well-managed asset that is positioned to deliver strong results over the long-term. Accordingly, we remain confident heading into 2025 that favorable operating trends will persist," said Robert C. Wetenhall, Jr., Chief Executive Officer. "Separate-ly, the comparatively smaller property that we are renovating in Cape Coral has already passed multiple inspections and should be getting a certificate of occupancy during the first quarter."

Additional highlights (at December 31, 2024 or for the year then ended, unless otherwise noted)

Occupancy - 95% (currently 94%)

Net operating income margin - 55%

FFO (funds from operations - $752,555 (previous year - $725,241).

AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) - $656,139 (previous year - $637,361).

Debt to gross book value - 49.5%

NAV (net asset value) per unit - $0.084 (C$0.121)

A reconciliation to non-IFRS measures is set out below. For further information on the financial results as well as analysis of operational statistics, please refer to Sun's consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the period ended December 31, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Sun's website at www.sunresreit.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Weighted average leased rate, FFO, AFFO, rent collection, net operating income margin, NAV per unit and debt to gross book value are key measures of performance commonly used by real estate investment trusts. They are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. Weighted average leased rate, FFO, AFFO, rent collection for March 2024, net operating income margin, NAV per unit and debt to gross book value as calculated by Sun may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the table below for reconciliations to IFRS measures.



Three months ended

Years ended



December 31

December 31



2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders





















unitholders $ (410,187 ) $ (430,630 ) $ 63,020

$ (3,773,622 ) Adjustments to arrive at FFO















Fair value adjustment to















income producing investment properties

450,000



916,134



639,051



11,672,313

Realty taxes not accounted for under















IFRIC 21

750,600



653,400



-



-

Non-controlling interest

(588,294 )

(769,072 )

(313,135 )

(5,719,433 ) Fair value adjustment to















property under development

179,841



(23,876 )

445,398



(23,876 ) Deferred income taxes

(167,830 )

(180,424 )

(87,432 )

(1,415,253 ) Loss (gain) on foreign currency translation 5,653



(14,825 )

5,653



(14,888 ) Funds from operations (FFO)

219,783



150,707



752,555



725,241

Adjustments to arrive at AFFO















Capital expenditures

-



(16,134 )

(189,051 )

(172,313 ) Non-controlling interest

-



7,906



92,635



84,433

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) $ 219,783

$ 142,479

$ 656,139

$ 637,361



















Weighted average number of units 203,338,999

203,338,999

203,338,999

203,338,999

FFO per unit $ 0.0011

$ 0.0007

$ 0.0037

$ 0.0036

AFFO per unit $ 0.0011

$ 0.0007

$ 0.0032

$ 0.0031



About Sun Residential REIT

Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated January 22, 2019, as amended and restated on March 22, 2019 and November 4, 2020. The business of Sun is to acquire multi-family residential properties in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release, including the timing of the development of our Cape Coral property, and elsewhere reflect Sun's current assumptions, expectations, and projections. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "planned," "expects," "expecting," "anticipated," "have confidence," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Sun's actual results or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this news release relate only to events or information as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances surrounding future expectations that are difficult to predict and mostly beyond the control of Sun.

Except as specifically required by Canadian securities law, Sun undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Many factors will cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from results in the forward-looking statements: for a description of such factors please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.ca or at www.sunresreit.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

