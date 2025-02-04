Databricks Acquires BladeBridge Technology and Talent to Accelerate Data Warehouse Migrations

Together, Databricks and the BladeBridge team will support enterprise migrations to Databricks SQL, which has surpassed a $600 million revenue run rate

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced that it has welcomed the team behind BladeBridge, a leading provider of AI-powered enterprise data warehouse migration solutions, to Databricks. Together, Databricks and BladeBridge will help organizations streamline the code assessment and conversion process vital to data warehouse migrations to Databricks SQL from Snowflake, Teradata and other sources with a proven, LLM-driven approach. Ultimately, this enhanced migration process will help customers quickly and seamlessly transition to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Organizations are increasingly looking to modernize their siloed, legacy data warehouses to Databricks SQL, Databricks' intelligent data warehouse. This shift allows them to capitalize on Databricks SQL's industry-leading price-performance, efficiency and AI innovations. Powered by AI, Databricks SQL auto-optimizes workloads to improve efficiency and performance and delivers intelligent experiences that help anyone gain insights from their data, with no SQL or technical expertise required. In the past year, Databricks SQL revenue grew more than 150%, surpassing $600 million run rate.

BladeBridge + Databricks

BladeBridge has become one of the most advanced and popular automation solutions for migrating from existing data warehouses, including Snowflake, Redshift, and Teradata, to Databricks SQL. Now, organizations migrating to Databricks will gain access to BladeBridge's proven AI-driven solution to automate code analysis and conversion across more than 20 enterprise data warehouses and ETL tools, significantly reducing manual effort and ensuring consistent, high-quality code output. This transaction supports Databricks' strategy to help enterprises quickly achieve data intelligence across their entire data estate.

A key technology partner to system integrators like Accenture, Capgemini, Celebal Tech, Ness Digital and Tredence, BladeBridge provides customers with clear insight into the scope of conversion, LLM-powered code refactoring, and easy validation of migrated systems. To date, BladeBridge has successfully supported hundreds of customers in their Databricks SQL migration journeys.

"Databricks SQL is the fastest-growing data warehouse on the market. Over ten thousand organizations have chosen Databricks SQL thanks to its price performance and AI innovations. As more and more companies choose Databricks as the foundation for an open, flexible data architecture, we want to make it easier than ever to move from legacy data warehouses to the Data Intelligence Platform," said Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and CEO of Databricks. "By joining forces with the BladeBridge team, we can help every organization accelerate their move to Databricks with significantly lower migration cost and effort."

"At BladeBridge, we set out to solve frustrating challenges for companies looking to modernize their data stack, and today we've helped hundreds of organizations successfully migrate to cloud data platforms," said Simon Eligulashvili, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of BladeBridge. "We are thrilled to join the Databricks team to continue our mission - to help companies reach their data modernization goals - faster and at a far greater scale."

"As a trusted data engineering specialist, we understand that meeting customers' aggressive project timelines is a key success metric," said Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO at Ness Digital. "Over the years, we have built a strong partnership with BladeBridge, collaborating on over a hundred enterprise data warehouse migrations. We look forward to deepening this relationship with Databricks as a strategic partner and delivering many more successful projects in the future."

This announcement follows Databricks' recent $15 billion financing, which values the data intelligence leader at $62 billion. The company expects to cross $3 billion revenue run rate and be free cash flow positive in the fourth quarter ending January 31, 2025.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide - including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 - rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

