DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Peptide-Drug Conjugate Market to Show Enormous Growth at a CAGR of ~29% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The increasing global prevalence of cancer is fueling the demand for peptide-drug conjugates as targeted therapies, providing improved effectiveness and lower systemic toxicity than conventional treatments. Additionally, the expanding use of peptide-based therapeutics, driven by their enhanced treatment outcomes, biocompatibility, and precise tumor-targeting capabilities, is further propelling market growth.

LAS VEGAS , Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading peptide-drug conjugate companies' market shares, challenges, peptide-drug conjugate market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market peptide-drug conjugate companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global peptide-drug conjugate market during the forecast period.

The LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) category in the peptide drug conjugates market dominated with a market share of 37% in 2024.

in 2024. Notable peptide-drug conjugate companies such as Novartis AG, Oncopeptides AB, Cybrexa Therapeutics, Avacta Therapeutics, ProteinQure, Theratechnologies Inc., CBP, Soricimed Biopharma, NMS Group S.p.A., Mainline Scientific LLC., Bicycle Therapeutics, and several others, are currently operating in the peptide-drug conjugate market.

and several others, are currently operating in the peptide-drug conjugate market. In April 2024, PeptiDream Inc. announced the expansion of its peptide discovery collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. Using its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS®), PeptiDream identified and optimized macrocyclic peptides for conjugation with radionuclides for therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

announced the expansion of its peptide discovery collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. Using its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS®), PeptiDream identified and optimized macrocyclic peptides for conjugation with radionuclides for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. In March 2023, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that it entered into a drug discovery collaboration agreement with PeptiDream Inc., to discover and develop novel macrocyclic constrained peptide drugs against multiple targets of Ono's interest.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the PDC market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Report

Peptide-drug Conjugate Overview

Peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) are an emerging class of targeted therapeutics that combine the specificity of peptides with the potent efficacy of cytotoxic drugs. These conjugates leverage peptides as targeting ligands to deliver drugs selectively to diseased cells, such as cancerous or infected tissues, thereby minimizing off-target toxicity. The design of PDCs involves three key components: a targeting peptide, a linker, and a payload (therapeutic drug). The peptide is typically selected based on its ability to recognize and bind to overexpressed receptors on diseased cells, ensuring precise drug delivery. The linker plays a crucial role in controlling drug release, which can be triggered by specific conditions like enzymatic cleavage or pH changes in the tumor microenvironment.

Compared to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), PDCs offer advantages such as smaller size, better tissue penetration, and lower immunogenicity. They are particularly promising for targeting intracellular pathways, where antibodies may struggle to enter. Advances in peptide engineering, including modifications to enhance stability and binding affinity, have further improved the efficacy of PDCs in preclinical and clinical settings. PDCs are being explored in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders. As research progresses, optimizing peptide selection, linker chemistry, and payload potency will be critical in developing next-generation PDCs with superior safety and efficacy profiles.

Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Insights

North America dominated the global peptide drug conjugates market in 2024, accounting for the largest share of 56.70%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.47% from 2025 to 2032, primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cancer in the U.S. Additionally, the region's market growth is fueled by rising collaborations among key industry players for PDC development and increasing investments in this sector.

Furthermore, major companies in North America are emphasizing research and development to create innovative peptide-drug conjugates. For instance, in February 2021, Theratechnologies Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA granted fast-track designation to TH1902, a docetaxel-based peptide-drug conjugate, for treating patients with sortilin-positive recurrent advanced solid tumors that are resistant to standard therapies.

In addition, in April 2024, Novartis, which already has two FDA-approved PDC drugs, expanded its collaboration with PeptiDream to further develop peptide-drug conjugates in a deal exceeding USD 2.8 billion. These factors collectively contribute to the anticipated growth of the peptide drug conjugates market in the region.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the PDC market, get a snapshot of the Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Outlook

Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Dynamics

The peptide-drug conjugate market is witnessing significant growth, driven by advancements in targeted therapies and the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases. PDCs combine the specificity of peptides with the potency of cytotoxic drugs, offering an improved therapeutic index compared to traditional chemotherapy. With growing interest in precision medicine, pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in PDC research and development, leading to an expanding pipeline of clinical candidates.

One of the key market drivers is the rising demand for novel drug delivery systems that enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects. Peptides, due to their high specificity and low immunogenicity, serve as excellent carriers for cytotoxic payloads. Additionally, advancements in peptide synthesis and linker technologies have improved the stability and half-life of PDCs, making them more viable for clinical applications. Companies such as Bicycle Therapeutics and PeptiDream are leading the innovation in this space.

Despite the promising outlook, the PDC market faces challenges such as manufacturing complexities, high development costs, and regulatory hurdles. Peptide synthesis and conjugation processes require stringent quality control, and scalability remains a concern. Furthermore, competition from other targeted therapies, such as ADCs and small-molecule inhibitors, poses a challenge for widespread adoption.

Looking ahead, growth opportunities exist in expanding indications beyond oncology, such as antimicrobial, autoimmune, and neurodegenerative diseases. Strategic collaborations between biotech firms and large pharmaceutical companies are accelerating clinical development, while advancements in artificial intelligence and computational modeling are further refining peptide design and optimization. With ongoing innovations and increasing investments, the PDC market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.

Get a sneak peek at the PDC market dynamics @ Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022-2032 Peptide-drug Conjugate Market CAGR ~29% Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Size by 2030 ~USD 14 Billion Key Peptide-drug Conjugate Companies Novartis AG, Oncopeptides AB, Cybrexa Therapeutics, Avacta Therapeutics, ProteinQure, Theratechnologies Inc., CBP, Soricimed Biopharma, NMS Group S.p.A., Mainline Scientific LLC., Bicycle Therapeutics, among others

Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Assessment

Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Segmentation

Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Segmentation By Product: LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), PEPAXTI (Melphalan flufenamide), and PLUVICTO (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan)

LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), PEPAXTI (Melphalan flufenamide), and PLUVICTO (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan)

Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Segmentation By Cancer Type: Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Multiple Myeloma

Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Multiple Myeloma

Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the PDC market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Peptide-drug Conjugate Companies

Table of Contents

1 Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Report Introduction 2 Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Layout 8 Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the PDC market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Peptide-drug Conjugate Market Trends

Related Reports

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Competitive Landscape

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Competitive Landscape - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key ADC in oncology companies, including Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Bio-Thera Solutions, MediLink Therapeutics, Byondis, AbbVie, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Iksuda Therapeutics, Novelty Nobility, LegoChem Biosciences, DualityBio, Lepu Biopharma, Ambrx, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, MacroGenics, ADC Therapeutics, Genor Biopharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alteogen, Biocity Biopharmaceutics, among others.

Antibody-drug Conjugates Competitive Landscape

Antibody-drug Conjugates Competitive Landscape - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key ADC companies, including Sorrento Therapeutics, Ambrx, MacroGenics, SOTIO Biotech, Klus Pharma, BioAtla, BiOneCure Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, ProfoundBio, ImmunoGen, Arcus Biosciences, CytomX Therapeutics, RemeGen, Bliss Biopharmaceutical, Aivita Biomedical, CoImmune, Zenith Epigenetics, Sutro Biopharma, Ambrx, Mythic Therapeutics, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Byondis, MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou), Oncomatryx Biopharma, MacroGenics, Shanghai Miracogen, Mirati Therapeutics, Ambrx, Orum Therapeutics, Silverback Therapeutics, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Aivita Biomedical, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Pfizer, GSK, AstraZeneca, Eisai, FOSUN PHARMA, LaNova, Mabwell Therapeutics, MBRACE THERAPEUTICS, MINGHUSI PHARMACEUTICALS, BioNTech , Bio-Thera, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Multitude Therapeutics, Innovent, OnCusp Therapeutics, Simcere, Ymmunobio, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, among others.

Antibody-drug Conjugates Market

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ADC companies, including Sorrento Therapeutics, Ambrx, MacroGenics, SOTIO Biotech, Klus Pharma, BioAtla, BiOneCure Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, ProfoundBio, ImmunoGen, Arcus Biosciences, CytomX Therapeutics, RemeGen, Bliss Biopharmaceutical, Aivita Biomedical, CoImmune, Zenith Epigenetics, Sutro Biopharma, Ambrx, Mythic Therapeutics, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Byondis, MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou), Oncomatryx Biopharma, MacroGenics, Shanghai Miracogen, Mirati Therapeutics, Ambrx, Orum Therapeutics, Silverback Therapeutics, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Aivita Biomedical, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Pfizer, GSK, AstraZeneca, Eisai, FOSUN PHARMA, LaNova, Mabwell Therapeutics, MBRACE THERAPEUTICS, MINGHUSI PHARMACEUTICALS, BioNTech , Bio-Thera, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Multitude Therapeutics, Innovent, OnCusp Therapeutics, Simcere, Ymmunobio, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, among others.

Bispecific Antibody Competitive Landscape

Bispecific Antibody Competitive Landscape - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key bispecific antibodies companies, including Janssen, Amgen, Akeso, Zymeworks, Roche, IGM Biosciences, MacroGenics, Provention Bio, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-peptide-drug-conjugate-market-to-show-enormous-growth-at-a-cagr-of-29-by-2032--delveinsight-302367121.html