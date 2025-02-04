Bluewater Launches Strategic Division to Transform Modern Marketing Challenges Into Growth Opportunities

Bluewater, the fully converged direct marketing powerhouse, has launched a Brand Strategy division, combining top marketing veterans to help brands navigate today's complex media landscape and challenges. This expansion reinforces Bluewater's dedication to cutting through the noise with comprehensive marketing solutions.

Bluewater Brand Strategy



The new division represents a significant enhancement of Bluewater's capabilities, combining decades of expertise in brand development, marketing strategy, and revenue optimization and business growth. This initiative addresses the growing challenges brands face in reaching and engaging consumers across multiple platforms while managing rising customer acquisition costs.

"In today's rapidly evolving marketing landscape, brands need more than just tactical execution - they need strategic partners who can drive sustainable growth," said Gina Pomponi, President and COO of Bluewater Media. "Bluewater's assembled some of the smartest minds in the industry, bringing together leaders whose collective experience spans global brands, direct-to-consumer marketing, and omnichannel strategy. This powerhouse team represents the best strategic thinking in the business, and their proven track records in delivering transformative results for major brands speaks volumes about the value they bring to our clients."

The division is led by three accomplished industry veterans: Priya Ghai, a transformative global business executive who specializes in building recurring revenue streams and introducing major corporations to direct-to-consumer channels; Bernadette Abasta, a marketing operations pioneer known for optimizing performance and operational efficiencies across both agency and client-side roles; and Lindsay Hendricks, an award-winning strategist whose innovative omnichannel campaigns have earned industry recognition, including two Digiday award nominations in 2023.

Each leader brings distinctive expertise to Bluewater's clients. Ghai's extensive experience includes leading at direct-to-consumer pioneer Guthy Renker as Managing Director, India, and later leveraging this DTC and subscription model expertise to transform traditional retail brands like Philips North America and Walgreens Boots Alliance into omnichannel powerhouses, achieving triple-digit growth through innovative direct-response strategies. Abasta has established herself as an authority in media analysis and marketing operations, having driven significant revenue growth through her expertise in backend optimization and operational excellence. Throughout her career, she has consistently delivered operational efficiencies while maintaining high performance standards across both agency and client-side roles. Hendricks has developed breakthrough strategies for major brands including Bed, Bath & Beyond, National Debt Relief, Worx Tools, and TurboTax, consistently delivering elevated ROAS and year-over-year revenue growth through data-driven insights and innovative market approaches.

The strategic division enhances Bluewater's existing strengths in research, creative, production, media, digital commerce, and analytics, offering clients a truly integrated approach to modern marketing challenges. This expansion aligns with Bluewater's vision of breaking down silos between marketing disciplines to deliver more effective, data-driven campaigns that drive measurable results and growth.

"Today's marketing environment demands more sophisticated, integrated approaches," said CEO, Andy Latimer. "With the formation of this strategic division, we're not just responding to current market challenges - we're positioning our clients for sustainable growth in an increasingly complex landscape. This team's combined expertise in global markets, brand development, and performance marketing provides our clients with unparalleled strategic guidance."

