Burbank, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Title Watch Inc., a pioneer in property and personal protection technology, has launched its groundbreaking Total Asset Monitoring service. This all-in-one solution aims to protect real estate investments, personal privacy, and identity, giving homeowners, investors, and businesses unparalleled peace of mind.

With a cutting-edge package of services, Title Watch addresses the growing concerns of identity theft, real estate fraud, and privacy violations. The platform uses cutting-edge technology to provide preventative measures, comprehensive reporting, and real-time warnings to protect what matters most. As an added layer of security, every subscription includes an Identity Theft Insurance Policy, offering financial protection and restoration assistance in case of fraud.

Total Asset Monitoring: Comprehensive Protection for The Most Valuable Assets

Title Watch's Total Asset Monitoring delivers seven core features that work together to provide complete protection:

Real Property Monitoring

By providing immediate alerts for any changes to property titles, Title Watch's round-the-clock monitoring helps prevent real estate fraud. From single-family residences to business structures, the program aims to provide prompt action to stop illegal activity.

General Index Monitoring

Beyond property titles, the service keeps an eye on public records for any activity connected to individual or company identities. An additional degree of protection is provided by excluding unapproved filings or claims that would not show up on credit reports.

Secure Cloud Storage & Access

Important property records can be safely stored with the Document Vault Feature. Even after subscriptions expire, files, reports, and previous warnings are still available, aiming to provide continuous access to crucial documents.

Neighborhood Watch

Keep up with any changes to the area around a property. To improve safety and community awareness, get updates on new neighbors, foreclosures, real estate trends, and even local registered sex offenders.

Credit Watch

Get access to comprehensive reports and real-time credit monitoring. In order to help customers to make wise financial decisions, the service tracks credit scores, identifies trends, and looks for possible fraud.

Identity Watch

Protect sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, bank accounts, and passports. With real-time alerts, dark web scans, and restoration support, this feature aims to ensure identity theft protection backed by an insurance policy.

Privacy Watch

Automated removal of personal data from data brokers and people-search sites aims to help reduce risks like identity theft and harassment. Continuous monitoring aims to ensure ongoing privacy protection.

The Title Watch Edge

At Title Watch, "Guardians of the American Dream" is more than a motto-it's a mission. The platform uses one of the country's largest title plant networks, monitoring over 155 million properties across 99% of the U.S. population. With access to 8 billion recorded documents and cutting-edge AI, Title Watch aims to ensure unmatched accuracy and dependability.

"Our goal is to empower people with the tools they need to protect their most valuable assets in today's digital world," said Greg Gatsby Mkrchyan, CEO of Title Watch Inc. "We are redefining what it means to monitor and secure one's property, privacy, and identity."

Affordable, Accessible Security

Title Watch provides affordable options for anyone wishing to safeguard their valuables. Title Watch offers specialized services to meet any need, whether a business is safeguarding corporate assets, a homeowner is preserving their property, or an investor is managing a portfolio.

Advanced Technology, Nationwide Coverage

Powered by continuously evolving AI, Title Watch adapts to emerging threats, ensuring users always receive the best protection. From monitoring property title changes to removing personal information from public databases, the platform is intuitive, seamless, and reliable.

While the company is already changing asset protection for individuals, it is also gearing up to launch groundbreaking B2B services that will disrupt the lending, property management, insurance, and real estate brokerage industries. These upcoming solutions will provide businesses with unparalleled security, risk mitigation, and data intelligence-reshaping the way companies protect their clients, assets, and operations. Stay tuned for more details in the coming months.

For more information about the company, visit www.titlewatch.com.

About Title Watch Inc.

Title Watch Inc. is a pioneer in asset protection technology. Numerous services are available through its Total Asset MonitoringTM platform, such as credit tracking, identity theft prevention, privacy management, and property title monitoring. Title Watch offers businesses, investors, and homeowners unparalleled security by fusing cutting-edge AI with a vast statewide database. The business, which is dedicated to innovation, assists customers in safeguarding their assets and keeping up with the constantly changing threats of today. Title Watch, the next evolution in property & identity protection.

