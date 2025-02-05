Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
CES 2025: Wie ein €80M Robotikunternehmen 4 Milliarden Medienimpressionen eroberte!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGTZ | ISIN: CA46989B1031 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADE LEADER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADE LEADER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2025 00:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jade Leader Corp.: Early Warning Report - Shares of Jade Leader Corp

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Take over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the disposition and acquisition of securities of Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader").

On February 4, 2025, Normand Goupil ("Mr. Goupil"), purchased pursuant to a private placement, a total of 2,500,000 Common Shares or 3.3% of the issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis of Jade Leader for cash consideration of $100,000 or $0.04 per Common Share. Following the share purchase Mr. Goupil will beneficially own, control or have direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 10,044,000 Common Shares representing 13.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as hold 1,500,000 Warrants (representing 15.1% on a partly diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all Warrants held by Mr. Goupil). Mr. Goupil's acquisition represents an approximately 2.3% increase in his ownership and or control over Common Shares of Jade Leader on a partially diluted basis, assuming no further common shares of Jade have been issued. The Common Shares are being acquired for investment purposes and in the future, he may further decrease or increase his beneficial ownership of the securities of Jade Leader.

A copy of the early warning report will be available on Jade Leader's Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact:

info@jadeleader.ca
Or Jean Pierre Jutras, President
at 1.403.233.0464

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.