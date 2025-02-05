Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2025 00:14 Uhr
International Olympic Committee: Olympic Values Education: Celebrating the Milestone of 12 Million Children Reached in India

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / International Olympic Committee

International Olympic Committee news

The International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) reached a major milestone last week: now in its third year of implementation in India, OVEP has engaged more than 12 million children across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Olympic Museum, which manages the programme, welcomed children and teachers from Assam, India, to Lausanne, Switzerland, one year after OVEP was implemented in their state. The delegation, organised through the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT), participated in the museum's 43rd annual Olympic Week, which features sports and cultural activities for kids.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee



