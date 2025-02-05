International Olympic Committee: Olympic Values Education: Celebrating the Milestone of 12 Million Children Reached in India

International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) reached a major milestone last week: now in its third year of implementation in India, OVEP has engaged more than 12 million children across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Olympic Museum, which manages the programme, welcomed children and teachers from Assam, India, to Lausanne, Switzerland, one year after OVEP was implemented in their state. The delegation, organised through the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT), participated in the museum's 43rd annual Olympic Week, which features sports and cultural activities for kids.

