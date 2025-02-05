Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Attendees of PDAC 2025, the largest mining conference in Canada can also attend the highly anticipated 8th Annual GROUNDUP Networking Reception, co-hosted by Dallas Araneda (The Mine Wire) and Sean Kingsley (Gold Hunter Resources Inc. CSE: HUNT).

This year, the event will be merging with last year's sold-out Investor.Events VIP Poker Tournament, led by Neil Lock. Join us for an evening of high-impact networking, industry insights, and thrilling poker competition.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Venue: Northern Lights & Aurora Ballrooms, Marriott Hotel (1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto)

Networking Reception: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

VIP Poker Tournament: 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/239671_988bee3eb4170b32_001full.jpg

Why Attend?

Elite Networking: Connect with 400+ paid delegates and 250+ VIP poker players - including Investors and Finance Professionals, Mining Executives, Industry Professionals, and Service Providers in the mining space

Strategic Sponsorships: Attendees have the chance to get their brands in front of decision-makers with sponsorship opportunities.

Attendees have the chance to get their brands in front of decision-makers with sponsorship opportunities. Expanded Venue: Due to growing demand, Investor.Events has secured a larger, more central location-just steps away from the PDAC conference.

Due to growing demand, Investor.Events has secured a larger, more central location-just steps away from the PDAC conference. Exclusive Poker Prizes: The Top 10 players will receive prizes, with additional prize announcements on February 23rd.

*Estimated numbers, barring any capacity issues.

A small door fee is required for this year's GROUNDUP Networking Reception, reimbursed with two drink tickets to ensure capacity management.

[REGISTER HERE] https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/8th-annual-groundup-networking-reception-at-the-pdac-featuring-vip-poker-tickets-1094700531759





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/239671_988bee3eb4170b32_002full.jpg

Acknowledging Our Sponsors

Investor.Events is proud to partner with leading industry sponsors who make this event possible:

Gold Sponsors

We are grateful for the support of our Gold Sponsors, who play a key role in making this event possible:

Maptek - Delivering cutting-edge mining software and technology solutions.

Venture Liquidity Providers - Providing market liquidity solutions to ensure trading efficiency.

Corpay - A global leader in corporate payment solutions for seamless transactions.

Winning Media - Specializing in high-impact investor relations and digital marketing.

Endeavor Trust - Providing full-service trust and transfer agency solutions for public companies.

CEC Mining Systems - Advanced mining and mineral processing technologies.

AMIX Systems - Experts in automated material handling and mixing solutions for mining.

Sun Summit Minerals - Exploring for Gold in Toodoggone region in Northern-Central BC.

Silver Sponsors

A special thanks to our Silver Sponsors, whose contributions help make this event a success:

AGAT Laboratories - A leader in analytical services, delivering precise & trustworthy results for over 45 years.

Paycore Drilling - Providing high-quality drilling solutions to support the mining and exploration sector.

Uplisting Advisory Services - Assisting companies with seamless transitions to senior stock exchanges.

OTC Markets Group - Connecting companies to U.S. investors through regulated trading platforms.

Stockhouse - A leading investor-focused digital media company, bridging public companies and stakeholders.

Exploration Sites - Designing custom-built investor relations and marketing solutions for the mining industry.

6ix - Driving digital investor relations and helping companies engage with stakeholders online.

MiningHub - Providing networking and media solutions tailored for the mining sector.

Mitsubishi Motors - A global leader in automotive innovation and transportation solutions.

CEO.ca - A real-time investor community for sharing market insights and corporate developments.

DuMoulin Black LLP - A trusted law firm specializing in corporate and securities law.

Kitco - A global authority in precious metals news, data, and investment services.

Garfinkle Biderman LLP - A leading business law firm, providing strategic legal counsel.

Purves Redmond - Experts in risk management and insurance solutions.

PR Newswire (Cision) - A global leader in press release distribution and media engagement.

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) - The exchange for entrepreneurs.

Centurion One Capital - Independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling growth & success.

Paragon Geochemical - Providing precise, reliable geochemical analysis and testing for the mining sector.

Want to become a sponsor? Contact us for exclusive branding opportunities and VIP perks.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/239671_988bee3eb4170b32_004full.jpg

Thanks to Newsfile Corp. for distributing this news release and having been an original Groundup Networking Reception Founding Sponsor.

This is the ultimate pre-PDAC networking event-where deals are made, connections are formed, and opportunities arise.

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)