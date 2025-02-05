Chicago Title Land Trust Company Rebrands as The Land Trust Company, Eyes Nationwide Expansion With New TripleShield Protection Plan

After more than 125 years of helping homeowners protect their property, Chicago Title Land Trust Company has officially rebranded as The Land Trust Company. This change reflects the company's expansion beyond Chicago, with a growing presence in Indiana and Florida and plans for nationwide growth.

As part of this evolution, The Land Trust Company is also introducing an innovative new service: the TripleShield Protection Plan, a first-of-its-kind offering designed to provide homeowners with unparalleled security and privacy.

"For decades, we have been proud to serve our clients as the Chicago Title Land Trust Company, helping homeowners protect what matters most: their real estate," said David Lanciotti, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of The Land Trust Company. "As we've grown into new markets and plan to expand nationally, it became clear that our services needed a unified identity. We're excited to announce the rebranding of Chicago Title Land Trust Company to The Land Trust Company, a name that reflects the same trusted expertise that you have always relied on while embracing the future. This is more than just a rebrand; it's about evolving with the needs of today's homeowners. As part of this evolution, we are introducing a new product that takes property protection to a whole new level - the TripleShield Protection Plan."

What is the TripleShield Protection Plan?

The TripleShield Protection Plan offers three layers of protection to help homeowners maintain privacy, protect their assets, and safeguard against title fraud:

Shield 1: The Land Trust Shield - Keeps property ownership private, ensures seamless probate avoidance, and provides legal and financial protection.

Shield 2: The Data Privacy Shield - Removes personal ownership information from online databases, preventing public disclosure of real estate holdings and reducing the risk of targeted fraud.

Shield 3: The Title Fraud Shield - Proactively monitors title records for suspicious activity, identifies unauthorized property listings, which helps prevent fraudulent transactions.

Committed to Protecting Homeowners Nationwide

While the company's name has changed, its mission remains the same: to provide homeowners with the highest level of protection and privacy when it comes to their real estate. With the launch of the TripleShield Protection Plan, The Land Trust Company is setting a new standard for property security in today's digital world.

For more information about the rebrand, the TripleShield Protection Plan or how The Land Trust Company can help protect your property, visit https://landtrustcompany.com/ or contact the company directly.

