EyeYon Medical Expands into China with New Subsidiary

ZHUHAI, China, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeYon Medical is proud to announce its expansion in China with the establishment of a new subsidiary, Zhuhai EyeYon Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (????????????), which will address unmet market needs as well as accelerate its growth trajectory. This strategic move underscores a significant commitment to expanding its reach and impact in a key global market. The establishment of this subsidiary represents a substantial investment in the future of EyeYon Medical, demonstrating confidence in the potential of the Chinese healthcare market and the company's ability to contribute meaningfully to it. It also allows EyeYon to better serve the unique requirements of Chinese patients and healthcare providers, fostering stronger relationships and improving access to its innovative technologies. The company anticipates significant growth opportunities through this move, positioning itself for continued success in the years to come.

EyeYon Medical's expansion into China is driven by a profound understanding of the significant unmet needs within the country's ophthalmology sector. In particular, there will be a focus on corneal blindness, with more than 4 million patients in line for a cornea. By establishing a local presence, EyeYon can effectively navigate the complexities of the Chinese healthcare system, ensuring efficient regulatory processes and streamlining market entry. This localized approach enables the company to tailor its innovative EndoArt to the specific needs and preferences of Chinese patients and healthcare professionals.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the establishment of our new subsidiary, a significant step in strengthening our commitment to the Chinese market," said Nahum Ferera, CEO. "This expansion allows us to directly address the unmet needs within the region and significantly intensify our growth trajectory."

The new subsidiary will focus on several key areas to ensure its success in the market. These include:

Product localization: Adapting existing products to meet the specific needs and regulatory requirements.

Adapting existing products to meet the specific needs and regulatory requirements. Strategic partnerships: Collaborating with key players in the Chinese healthcare ecosystem to expand reach and market penetration.

Collaborating with key players in the Chinese healthcare ecosystem to expand reach and market penetration. Clinical studies: Conducting clinical trials to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of EyeYon Medical's products.

Conducting clinical trials to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of EyeYon Medical's products. Regulatory compliance: Ensuring full compliance with all relevant regulatory standards and guidelines.

Ensuring full compliance with all relevant regulatory standards and guidelines. Talent acquisition: Recruiting and retaining highly skilled professionals to support the growth and operations of the subsidiary.

EyeYon Medical's commitment to China extends beyond simply establishing a subsidiary. The company is deeply invested in fostering long-term relationships with local healthcare professionals, research institutions, and government agencies. This collaborative approach ensures that EyeYon Medical's technologies are integrated seamlessly into the existing healthcare infrastructure, maximizing their impact on patient care. The company is also actively involved in supporting local communities through educational initiatives and philanthropic activities, further strengthening its ties with the region.

EyeYon Medical is revolutionizing eye care with EndoArt®, the world's first synthetic corneal implant for chronic edema. A groundbreaking alternative to donor tissue, EndoArt® is always available, rejection-free, and cost-effective. This innovative implant restores corneal clarity and vision, offering new hope to millions worldwide.

