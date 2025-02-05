Quantum Kinetics Corporation: Cold Nuclear Fusion Ready for Industry

The new era of nuclear power generation greater than the force of the Sun has arrived and is ready for deployment. For the first-time ever, a sustained synthetic quasar has been born on Earth to permanently reshape all existing industries.

Quantum Kinetics Corporation (QKC), an American company, has ushered in a dramatic shift in nuclear power evolution with their unmatched discovery - Arc Reactor technology.

The Company calls the process "Safe Nuclear." Quantum Kinetics' research with heavily spiked radioactive water proved that using the company's patented Quantum Kinetics Well® (QKW®), they are speeding up radioactive Beta Decay (+/-), and at the same time fabricating unique and useful atomic elements through transmutation. Tested and verified over three years at national laboratories in the United States, the power of the QKW® is far more effective than high-temperature, high-cost electrocoagulation (EC) methods for radioactive wastewater purification, or atomic transmutation from large particle accelerators (cyclotrons), and or 'bulk-ion heating' tokamak reactors.

The technology was discovered by McKane Lee, the visionary CEO and President of QKC. Driven by an unwavering passion for scientific advancement with limited resources, Lee embarked on a solitary journey that spanned seven years. Secluding himself within the confines of a humble garage laboratory, he meticulously worked with electronic scraps, constructing and transforming them into the cornerstone of this revolutionary technology. Thus, Lee awakened a $40 Trillion dollar industry from a mere $40 dollar toy , the Arc Reactor . See Figure 1.

Figure 1: A synthetic pulsing quasar (blazar) born instantaneously at room temperature with a mere 1.9-watts input. QKC's patented and trademarked Arc Reactor shines for hours, days, weeks, and even for years. Luminosity calculations show an 'Apparent Magnitude' of -80.67. Making the Arc Reactor by QKC, brighter than a cosmological gamma-ray burst or Active Galactic Nucleus (AGN).

QKC's ingenious design incorporation of the Arc Reactor allows for the unique Quantum Kinetic Well® (QKW®) phenomenon, which generates instantaneous fusion temperatures safely. These localized fusion events occur at room temperature without excessive waste energy from traditional 'bulk-ion plasma' heating. Arc Reactor technology triggers safe cold neutrons in contrast to characteristically unviable hot fusion approaches. Quantum Kinetics' Arc Reactor utilizes a unique micro-cyclotron approach, ' Particle Oscillations as an Energy Generator ' to stimulate Safe Nuclear on demand. Thus, cold fusion plasma is immediately manifested resulting in high levels of X-ray energy without increasing localized thermal heat damage to the reactor, which in legacy fusion methods destroys the reactors by fast-neutron bombardment.

Further setting QKC's vision apart from other nuclear fusion companies is its economic utility and vast opportunities for rapid deployment in any environmental setting where water is present. A key advantage of QKW® operations is sustainability at very low input power. Rigorous research reveals the revolutionary device successfully dissociates radioactive wastewater between 4.73 - 11.40 watts/sec of electrical input. A modular version of the QKW® can be economically run by a 100-watt solar panel/charge controller and a 12 or 24v battery, meaning in practical application isotope editing can be powered by the energy from the sun at almost any location around the world, an astonishing scientific feat. QKC's sustained nuclear fusion is similar to active galactic nucleus (AGN) such as all cosmic blackbody radiators (1 keV - 37.5 keV). This form of Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT®) energy is real, quantifiable, and measurable with state-of-the-art industry detectors (XR-110CR & PulseTor SDD). Quantum Kinetics consistently replicated the nuclear phenomenon over four years of painstaking research using the water-based Quantum Kinetic Fusor (QKF) device, which is a derivative design of the Arc Reactor. Hence, the QKF results have been peer-reviewed in a npjNature: Clean Water journal and heralded by the reviewers as "...a much-needed invention around the world." See Figure 1A.

Figure 1A: Arc Reactor pulsating operations values with the PulseTor SDD X-ray detector. a.) Rise-Time of Photons greater than 2-uS. b.) X-ray Spectrum Emissions (1 - 40 keV X-rays). c.) Photon count-rate. d.) Positive photons (eV+) and negative photons (eV-) showing Compound Nucleus Fusion via Electron Capture.

Randal Bird, COO of QKC, states: "What QKC has developed has no scientific equal. We are the first company in history to sustain safe nuclear fusion on demand. What we are doing is completely new, unrivaled, and revolutionary. This technology will reshape and redefine energy production and consumption across all existing industries for commercial and private usage."

To understand the significance of this finding consider the context of this discovery. In nature, Uranium-235 has a half-life of 700 million years. In contrast, the QKW® substantially reduces Uranium-235 in a matter of hours. With the power to neutralize hazardous water from decommissioned radioactive capsules, the QKW® represents the Alchemist's dream for controlling the periodic table. Economic implications of the iconic discovery are astonishing. The globalist from a leading nuclear research company indicated, "This is impressive data. QKC could become a billion-dollar company rather quickly by treating stored nuclear wastewater at legacy and operational nuclear power plants."

Commercial applications of isotope editing and the potential to generate vast amounts of clean energy are staggering. A University of Washington professor and forensic engineer stated, "I'd love to see what happens at a large scale."

QKC's Officers were present as participants of the recent experiments at the national laboratory and commented, "This is truly extraordinary. In addition to thorium, lead, and tungsten forming from the process, we see other elements forming like boron, potassium, magnesium, gallium, and silicon. There has never been anything seen like this before, and this alone is going to give labs and classrooms around the country so much to further the discoveries of possibilities, along with the immediate commercial buildout that will ensue." See Figure 2 & Figure 2A.

Figure 2: The elements fabricated and remediated post-treatment with the Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT) process. GREEN is source values. White has zero value changes. RED is a reduction from source. BLUE is the production of elements. Values in ug/L.

Figure 2A: Radioactive wastewater Pretreatment values vs. Post-treatment values. a.) Cobalt-57. b.) Cobalt-60. c.) Cesium-137. d.) Plutonium-239. e.) Chromium-57. f.) Uranium-234. g.) Uranium-235. h.) Uranium-238. i.) Strontium-90. j.) Yttrium. k.) Tungsten. l.) Lead. m.) Thorium. n.) Barium. o.) Copper. All forms of Uranium were successfully reduced/transmuted by ~80% in just 24-hrs.

Fusion Challenges Solved with Safe Nuclear Fusion by Quantum Kinetics Corporation

Safety: Cold nuclear fusion is inherently safe as it does not require 'bulk-ion plasma' heating to trigger nuclear fusion reactions, thus eliminating the inherent breakdown of the reactor due to excessive frictional heat (infrared) build up i.e. spark discharging electron explosions (Townsend Effects) from high voltage and high current reactors. Dangerous fast neutrons are also avoided using Safe Nuclear.

Cost Effectiveness: Cold nuclear fusion does not require expensive materials costs like superconducting magnets, wires, fusion fuels like deuterium/tritium/helium gaseous matter. Its compact design and scalability allow for flexible deployment, enabling companies to generate clean and reliable energy on-site, reducing reliance on external energy sources and enhancing energy independence.

Deployment: This technology can be deployed anywhere in the world by solar or other energy means. This approach minimizes the risk of unplanned outages and disruptions, ensuring a steady and dependable fusion reaction at scale.

Controllability: Quantum Kinetic Fusion (cold nuclear fusion) allows precise control and vectoring at room-temperature, with no chance of uncontrollable thermal-runaway events from bulk ion heating.

Fuel Source: The fuel source of Quantum Kinetic Fusion (cold nuclear fusion) can be any dielectric medium including ambient air, water, liquid metals, gaseous matter, and even the vacuum of space. All dielectric mediums can be used for nuclear fusion or transmutation including manufacturing of tritium gaseous matter (~$30,000/gram).

Scalability: The technology is modular and scalable, allowing for cost effective deployment and expansion of energy production in diverse settings.

The market implications of Arc Reactor - cold nuclear fusion transforms businesses across all industries. This new technological discovery optimizes operations, reduces energy costs, and establishes a new competitive edge in a global economy increasingly driven by sustainability. See Figure 3.

Figure 3. The Arc Reactor technology deployed into service using QKC's innovative Safe Nuclear technology to cleanse and remediate nuclear waste fission byproducts at the Washington State Hanford site. AI and artist rendition of the first-ever nuclear fusion processing plant. Quantum Kinetic Fusion processing plants will be designed as the premier multi-functional center. Focusing on fabrication of rare minerals, remediation of waterways, energy generation, atmospheric processing of CO2, and local employment.

As explained by Riley Lee, a founder and the CFO of QKC, "In the present narrative of Quantum Kinetics, the trajectory of human development has been impacted by the disruptive discoveries of a solitary inventor and outsider, McKane Lee, shunned for a decade by scientific authorities, academia, and industry leaders despite his revelatory experiments, exquisite expository writings, and published research. McKane's inexhaustible efforts to reach out to government agencies and private industries, coupled with his wanderings in a scientific wilderness have been with distinctive purpose - not for fame and fortune - but the pursuit of discoveries that could ignite a new age of technology. The future is here, regardless of what others believe."

The Company's plan is to continue the Safe Nuclear innovation and establish at scale frameworks for a radically new clean energy methodology. As the world grapples with the numerous challenges in energy security, AI energy demands, rising CO2 levels, and climate change, Arc Reactor emerges as a beacon of hope. By unlocking boundless energy like a synthetic star, Safe Nuclear fusion technology offers a pathway towards a cleaner, safer, and sustainable energy future.

"Truth really is stranger than fiction." CEO Lee states. "It is an honor to be leading the effort with QKC as the first nuclear fusion company in history to permanently sustain nuclear fusion safely. The implications of this technology are only limited to the imagination. The QKC team is boldly opening Pandora's Box."

About Quantum Kinetics Corporation:

QKC holds six patents, numerous trademarks, and copyrights on Safe Nuclear devices. QKC's research has been published with npjNature: Clean Water for successful water isotope manipulation. QKC is registered with SAM/DUNS and is eligible for emergency Federal contracting in Washington, Oregon, and California. QKC collaborated with Unscripted Arena in a recent podcast.

For further information visit: http://www.quantumkinetics.co

Partnership & Investment interests, contact: info@quantumkinetics.co

YouTube (Bronze Member): https://www.youtube.com/@quantumkineticscorporation

"The Quantum Kinetic Well: Powering the World with Endless Clean Energy"

Amazon, Audible Book, and Barnes and Noble. And coming soon, "Journey Beyond the Quantum Horizon," the second volume of "The Quantum Kinetic Chronicles."

