Gurit Holding AG
/ Key word(s): ESG
Zurich, February 5, 2025
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) is pleased to announce that it has, for a second time, been awarded the Gold Medal by EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments. This recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability.
Over the past three years, Gurit's overall score has improved by 44%, placing it among the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally. This progress reflects the company's dedication to continuous improvement and excellence in sustainability practices.
The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. With over 130,000 companies rated worldwide, achieving a Gold Medal is a significant accomplishment.
Gurit's success is a result of the collective efforts of dedicated colleagues. Across all functions, regions, and levels, staff are engaged in sustainability initiatives, working together to make a positive impact on the planet and society. This collaborative approach is central to the company's achievements and long-term strategy.
Gurit remains committed to achieving its sustainability ambitions and supporting customers in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, waste, and electricity use.
"Our mission is to drive leadership in sustainability," says Javier Perez, CEO a.i.. "This award affirms our dedication to integrating business with environmental and social responsibility, and we are proud to be recognized for our continuing commitment to this strategic priority."
Gurit's latest Sustainability Report, detailing progress, and future goals, will be published on March 3, 2025, online at: https://www.gurit.com/financial-reports-and-presentations/.
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1173567111
|Valor:
|117356711
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2081205
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2081205 05.02.2025 CET/CEST