GURIT AWARDED ECOVADIS GOLD MEDAL FOR SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENT AND PERFORMANCE



05.02.2025





Zurich, February 5, 2025 Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) is pleased to announce that it has, for a second time, been awarded the Gold Medal by EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments. This recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability. Over the past three years, Gurit's overall score has improved by 44%, placing it among the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally. This progress reflects the company's dedication to continuous improvement and excellence in sustainability practices. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. With over 130,000 companies rated worldwide, achieving a Gold Medal is a significant accomplishment. Gurit's success is a result of the collective efforts of dedicated colleagues. Across all functions, regions, and levels, staff are engaged in sustainability initiatives, working together to make a positive impact on the planet and society. This collaborative approach is central to the company's achievements and long-term strategy. Gurit remains committed to achieving its sustainability ambitions and supporting customers in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, waste, and electricity use. "Our mission is to drive leadership in sustainability," says Javier Perez, CEO a.i.. "This award affirms our dedication to integrating business with environmental and social responsibility, and we are proud to be recognized for our continuing commitment to this strategic priority." Gurit's latest Sustainability Report, detailing progress, and future goals, will be published on March 3, 2025, online at: https://www.gurit.com/financial-reports-and-presentations/ . About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com Gurit Group Communications Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.



