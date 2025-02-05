Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has listed XFI (CrossFi) on January 22, 2025. The XFI/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/xfi_usdt) has seen an impressive 52% increase since listing.

XFI Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/239548_88b11aace4e4ebeb_001full.jpg

DeFi challenges traditional finance by offering peer-to-peer solutions, removing intermediaries, and promoting inclusivity. Layer1 blockchains like Ethereum and Cosmos lay the foundation for this transformation, providing the decentralized frameworks needed to build innovative applications. However, for DeFi to become universally accessible and practical for daily use, seamless integration of blockchain technology with real-world financial services is essential. Enter CrossFi, a project that synthesizes traditional financial instruments with the transparency, security, and efficiency of blockchain solutions.

CrossFi: Redefining Finance with Seamless Blockchain Integration and Decentralized Banking

CrossFi is a comprehensive decentralized finance project that bridges traditional banking systems with blockchain technology, enabling users to access crypto-based financial services with the simplicity of fiat. At its core, CrossFi offers a non-custodial crypto-to-fiat payment gateway that lets users manage daily transactions in cryptocurrency as effortlessly as with traditional currencies. The platform prioritizes user autonomy by ensuring all funds remain under their control, linked directly to decentralized wallets like MetaMask. Through its seamless infrastructure, CrossFi enables transparency by attaching blockchain hashes to every transaction, trackable via a blockchain explorer.

CrossFi Chain is a modular Layer 1 blockchain combining Cosmos-based architecture with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, creating a unique infrastructure for decentralized services. The Cosmos-based layer handles essential blockchain functions, including consensus, block production, transaction creation, and new coin emissions, utilizing Tendermint's Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) engine and the Cosmos SDK. Meanwhile, the EVM-based layer facilitates interaction with smart contracts and the deployment of decentralized applications, leveraging Ethermint and Evmos, which ensure full EVM compatibility. Together, these two components synchronize seamlessly, functioning as a cohesive system that caters to both blockchain-native and traditional finance use cases. The network is powered by two native coins: Mint Power (MPX) and CrossFi (XFI). MPX supports network operations, while XFI is central to user interactions, such as accessing applications, making payments, and covering transaction fees. This dual-coin system allows CrossFi Chain to combine robust functionality with ease of use, making it an ideal foundation for decentralized financial services.

The CrossFi App redefines financial accessibility, merging the capabilities of traditional banking with blockchain technology to provide a user-friendly, non-custodial solution. The app allows users to manage both fiat and cryptocurrencies in one platform, enabling seamless transactions and unprecedented financial freedom. A standout feature is its ability to link Visa and MIR cards directly to decentralized wallets like MetaMask, ensuring users retain full custody of their funds. The app supports global financial interactions, including cross-border transfers via SWIFT and IBAN, peer-to-peer transfers by card or phone number, and competitive currency exchange rates. It also offers multi-currency card issuance, allowing users to create and manage cards linked to selected currencies for global spending. Beyond convenience, every transaction on the app is hashed and traceable through a blockchain explorer, guaranteeing transparency. With its combination of traditional banking utilities and decentralized security, the CrossFi App empowers users to embrace a new era of financial autonomy and inclusivity.

XFI Tokenomics

The XFI token is integral to the CrossFi ecosystem, serving as the primary utility coin for accessing decentralized applications, products, and services. It also functions as a payment method within the CrossFi App and a fee payment tool across both the Cosmos and EVM layers of CrossFi Chain. XFI's emission plan spans 20 years, divided into five stages, with emission rates gradually declining to ensure sustainability. The total supply is capped at 378,432,000 tokens, promoting scarcity and value appreciation over time. By anchoring its tokenomics in long-term growth and utility, XFI ensures its role as a cornerstone of the CrossFi ecosystem.

Learn More about CrossFi:

Website: https://crossfi.org/

X: x.com/crossfichain

Telegram: https://t.me/crossfichain

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging assets like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239548

SOURCE: LBank