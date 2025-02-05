Blighter Surveillance Systems: Blighter Transforms Smart Radar-C2 System Integration with AI-assisted BlighterNexus Hub

BlighterNexus drastically reduces the training and operational burden on systems integrators incorporating smart/cognitive ground movement radars into their C2 systems; savings of up to 20% achieved by automating setup, configuration and adjustment of multiple radars to deliver the best performance even in changing weather conditions

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blighter (www.blighter.com), a pioneering designer and manufacturer of ground-based electronic-scanning radars for border and coastal security, has unveiled BlighterNexus, an AI-assisted connectivity and processing hub.

BlighterNexus is designed to drastically reduce the training and operational burden on systems integrators seeking to incorporate Blighter's smart/cognitive ITAR-free 2D, 3D and 4D radars into their command and control (C2) systems.

According to the company, cost savings of up to 20 percent can be achieved by customers and integrators using the AI-assisted software to automate setup, configuration and adjustment of multiple radars to deliver optimum performance even in changing weather conditions.

Mark Radford, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at Blighter, says: "BlighterNexus is a groundbreaking product that will simplify radar to C2 system integration. Our aim is to become the integrator's friend by providing a modular, scaleable and upgradeable platform that will not only be simple to integrate, simple to operate but will also optimise target detection capabilities while reducing our customers' training and operational costs."

The BlighterNexus AI-assisted Hub comprises around thirty different licensable 'service', 'sensor-connector', 'C2-connector' and 'application' modules. For example, in addition to the automation functions, there are sensor connector modules to allow low latency integration of cameras, radio direction finding (RDF) equipment for drone detection and other geo sensors to provide integrators with an all-in-one detect-track-identify capability.

BlighterNexus also features a module to securely record all sensor data for real-time playback and/or post mission/forensic analysis and an AI system for target classification. For integrators who want to fuse and cognitively assess data from multiple sensors, a Fat-Pipe module allows all radar data to be flooded out of BlighterNexus into an external AI system if preferred.

"Our patented electronic-scanning radars are already deployed in over 40 countries to protect national borders, ports and harbours as well as critical infrastructure sites," says Mark Radford. "The launch of BlighterNexus consolidates our position as the radar supplier of choice for integrators wanting to create layered multi-sensor surveillance systems to detect, track and classify small and slow-moving threats in complex environments."

BlighterNexus comes pre-installed on an industrial PC to simplify setup and allow flexible licensing and through-life support. The BlighterNexus Hub provides a unified 360-degree radar feed to the C2 system or additional BlighterNexus Hubs.

Blighter radars are trusted by the UK Ministry of Defence for forward operating base (FOB) protection, the South Korean Army for border surveillance along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), by the United States Air Force for drone detection, and the UK's major airports for perimeter protection. Blighter radars feature Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms and are designed for rugged operation at fixed and mobile locations and on the move.

Blighter will be exhibiting at The International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi, UAE, from 17-21 February 2025 (UKDSE Stand: 03-C35, Hall 3).

For more information about BlighterNexus and smart/cognitive electronic scanning radars, please visit www.blighter.com, telephone +44 1223 491122 or email hello@blighter.com.

Data sheet:

https://www.blighter.com/wp-content/uploads/blighternexus-hub-connectivity-and-processing-platform.pdf

Media photos:

https://www.blighter.com/wp-content/uploads/BlighterNexus-image-3-Landscape.jpg

https://www.blighter.com/wp-content/uploads/BlighterNexus-image-3.jpg

About Blighter (www.blighter.com)

Blighter, Cambridge UK, is a pioneering designer and manufacturer of ground-based electronic-scanning radars for surveillance of moving objects on the ground, along coastlines and in the air. Blighter radars use patented ultra-reliable, low SWaP - size, weight, and power (4 Watts) - electronic-scanning antenna technology and advanced AI (artificial intelligence) assisted software to detect, track and classify small and slow-moving threats in complex environments.

Since creating the world's first, non-rotating, solid-state, electronic-scanning, micro-Doppler ground radar in 2003, Blighter has deployed more than 800 radar units in over 40 countries to protect national borders, critical infrastructure sites, personnel at military bases, and ports and harbours. Blighter radars are also used as part of short-range air defence (SHORAD) systems to detect drones and FPVs (first person view). Blighter radars are trusted by the UK Ministry of Defence for forward operating base (FOB) protection, the South Korean Army for border surveillance along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), by the United States Air Force for drone detection, and the UK's major airports for perimeter protection.

Blighter's commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product portfolio includes ITAR-free 2D, 3D and 4D radars and a range of software applications to simplify the integration, configuration, control and viewing of multiple networked radars. Pattern of life analysis is utilised to enhance situational analysis and the speed and efficiency of threat detection. Blighter radars feature Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms and are designed for rugged operation at fixed and mobile locations and on the move. Blighter supports the local assembly of certain products to enable indigenous manufacture and works in partnership with international systems integrators to create layered multi-sensor surveillance systems for asset and area protection. Blighter is located in Great Chesterford on the outskirts of Cambridge, UK.

