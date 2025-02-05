US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order imposing new 10% tariffs on Chinese solar materials and delaying similar tariffs on Canadian and Mexican energy imports. The move follows former President Joe Biden's tariff hikes, bringing total duties on Chinese solar polysilicon, wafers, and cells to 60% under Section 301. From pv magazine USA US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to add a 10% tariff to certain goods shipped from China. The tariffs went into effect on Feb. 4, 2025. The order also called for 10% tariffs on "energy resources" imported from Canada and from ...

