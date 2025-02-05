Traceability and Upcycling: GRUPPO MAIP Join the ReGenesis Protocol for a Sustainable Supply Chain in High-End Manufacturing.

TURIN, Italy, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gruppo MAIP are pleased to announce their participation in the innovative ReGenesis protocol from Studio Lisa Tavazzani, which is changing how luxury goods are managed. This system focuses on improving the handling of unsold products and production waste from high-end manufacturing, transforming them into valuable resources through advanced upcycling methods.

The ReGenesis system creates a private recycling solution tailored for each brand. This process includes recovering, selecting, and regenerating materials, resulting in new, high-quality raw materials that can be integrated back into production. This structured, sustainable system contributes to a circular economy, keeping waste within a closed loop.

Gruppo MAIP are proud to collaborate with Eastman and Studio Lisa Tavazzani to introduce new compounds and sheets made from upcycled industry waste and Eastman Acetate Renew, a fully sustainable acetate that performs just as well as traditional acetate. This material is designed for luxury eyewear and accessories produced through injection molding and sheet production. Together, they can ensure that high-quality products come from responsible and transparent supply chains, meeting the highest international environmental, social, and quality standards.

"We are thrilled to join this collaboration, which underscores our commitment to transforming waste into sustainable, high-performance materials," said Eligio Martini, CEO of Gruppo MAIP. "By uniting our expertise in advanced compounds with the pioneering efforts of our partners, we enhance material quality while delivering a fully traceable, eco-conscious solution that aligns with the values of luxury and sustainability."

Rachel Oakley, Eyewear Segment Leader at Eastman continued, "at Eastman, we are committed to pioneering sustainable solutions for the Eyewear industry. Working together with Gruppo MAIP and Studio Lisa Tavazzani not only reduces waste, but also ensures the creation of high-quality products that are essential for the luxury goods sector proving that sustainability and excellence can go hand in hand."

Many companies today face challenges disposing of unsold items and managing excess raw materials. The ReGenesis protocol offers a concrete solution by collaborating with suppliers and other industry players to provide reliable recycling options for companies and luxury brands. Every step in the supply chain is carefully monitored to ensure transparency and trust, enhanced by blockchain technology.

This innovation not only meets the sustainability needs of luxury brands but also positions recycling as a strategic tool to enhance brand reputation and competitiveness in the global market. The partnership goes beyond simple material recovery, elevating waste into premium resources.

"With ReGenesis, we're redefining how luxury brands approach sustainability by transforming high-value waste into premium, traceable materials," said Lisa Tavazzani. "This collaboration embodies our commitment to transparency, environmental responsibility, and innovation, providing brands with sustainable resources that don't compromise on quality. We believe this is the future of luxury."

Companies Involved:

SLT: a private consultancy providing expertise in luxury goods. Studio Lisa Tavazzani is a private consultancy specializing in the luxury sector, known for delivering expert insights into luxury goods. Founded by Lisa Tavazzani, who also developed the innovative ReGenesis protocol, the studio provides strategic project management for luxury brands focused on sustainability and craftsmanship.

Eastman: Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability.

Gruppo MAIP: A historic leader in the thermoplastics sector, Gruppo MAIP develops advanced compounds with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Through MAIP Compounding, its production division, it provides tailored solutions designed to promote circular economy initiatives.

