ROUGIER: Taranis acquires a minority stake in Rougier Afrique International and form a strategic partnership

Taranis acquires a minority stake in Rougier Afrique International

and form a strategic partnership

Paris, February 5 at 8am - Taranis, the investment and asset management company of the Perenco group, announces the signature of an agreement on January 28th 2025 for the acquisition of a minority stake (35%) in Rougier Afrique International ("Rougier") [1], from the Deposit and Consignment Fund of Gabon. This transaction, which is part of a continuity-driven shareholder strategy, remains subject to the required administrative and regulatory approvals. Rougier S.A., a leading player in responsible African wood, welcomes this capital development, which will enable it to pursue its sustainability commitments.

Bringing together complementary expertise to support a sustainable transition

The investment is based on the complementary expertise of the two partners in the Congo Basin:

Rougier, with 100 years of expertise in wood, including 70 years in Gabon and 25 in Congo, is a recognised player in sustainable forest management. Committed to a certified responsible management approach, its operational subsidiary Rougier Afrique International combines economic activity and preservation of the biodiversity of natural ecosystems.

Taranis brings dual expertise: technological know-how, thanks to its activities in the circular carbon economy (Carbon Ventures), access to sustainable energy in Africa (Energy for Africa) and carbon capture by natural ecosystems (Nature-Based Solutions); and the technical and industrial capabilities of Perenco, a major player in the sustainable development of hydrocarbons in the region.

An alliance to reconcile economic, environmental and societal performance

By joining forces, Rougier and Taranis share a common ambition: to strengthen the environmental and energy resilience of their activities, while improving their carbon footprints in the Congo Basin. This partnership aims to develop innovative solutions to optimise the management of natural and energy resources, by fully integrating the imperatives of environmental transition, economic development and social impact.

The two companies declare in a joint statement: "This strategic partnership combines Taranis' expertise in the development of reliable and sustainable energy sources with Rougier's knowledge in responsible forest management. Together, Taranis and Rougier aim to reduce the country's carbon footprint through innovative carbon capture solutions, while preserving the Congo Basin's ecosystems and supporting local communities. This collaboration is part of our shared commitment to a local and sustainable energy transition and will contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth in the region."

About Taranis

Taranis is an investment and asset management company belonging to the Perenco group. Taranis operates through distinct investment funds: Taranis Energy for Africa invests in projects and companies aimed at improving access to energy for people in Africa, notably through the development of renewable and reliable energies. Taranis Carbon Ventures is the venture capital arm dedicated to investments in technology start-ups accelerating the development of carbon circularity. Taranis Nature-Based Solution encompasses investments in carbon sequestration projects from natural ecosystems across Perenco geographies, to preserve and enhance carbon absorption by natural ecosystems.

www.taranis.eu

About Rougier

Founded in 1923, ROUGIER is a leader in responsible African wood. With operations in Central Africa (Gabon and the Republic of Congo), it is involved in the management of 100% responsible natural forests certified by independent international labels, in industrial processing and in international trade.

Isin: FR0000037640 - ALRGR

ROUGIER shares are PEA-PME eligible.

www.rougier.fr

Media Contacts

Taranis: Celicourt Communications: taranis@celicourt.uk | Tel.: +44 (0)20 7770 6424

Rougier: Cyril Combe: rougier@calyptus.net | Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

[1] Subsidiary controlled at 65% by Rougier S.A. and fully consolidated.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mm1rZsZvaG/FmW1tY8qaaWiZa5xjxWnIZ5WYm5Zplp3KbHKRmZmXm5nKZnFqnWtv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89869-cp_taranis-entre-au-capital-de-rougier-afrique-ve-def.pdf