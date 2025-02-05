Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025
WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
05.02.25
09:24 Uhr
28,060 Euro
-0,720
-2,50 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
05.02.2025 08:30 Uhr
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi publishes Q4 2024 report: A solid ending to a strong year

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the fourth quarter 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024

  • Total revenue increased 9 per cent, 8 per cent at constant exchange rates, (CER)1, to SEK 7,436 M (6,844)
  • Haematology revenue increased 22 per cent at CER to SEK 4,487 M (3,640), mainly driven by strong sales of Doptelet® of SEK 1,147 M (727), Vonjo® of SEK 416 M (322), Aspaveli®/Empaveli® of SEK 269 M (186) and launch sales of Altuvoct® of SEK 302 M (2)
  • Immunology revenue decreased 12 per cent at CER to SEK 2,564 M (2,905), explained by low Synagis® sales of 68 M (897), partially offset by Beyfortus® royalty of SEK 1,207 M (890) and sales of Kineret® of SEK 777 M (621)
  • Revenue from the strategic portfolio1* grew by 50 per cent at CER to SEK 4,099 M (2,722)
  • The adjusted EBITA margin1,2 was 34 per cent (38), excluding items affecting comparability (IAC)2. EBITA was SEK 2,572 M (2,502), corresponding to a margin of 35 per cent (37). EBIT was SEK 1,662 M (1,610)
  • Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 4.07 (3.02). Adjusted EPS before dilution1 was SEK 4.03 (3.21). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,797 M (1,073)
  • David Meek was elected as a new member, and as Chair of the Board of Directors

Full Year 2024

  • Total revenue increased 18 per cent, 19 per cent at CER to SEK 26,027 M (22,123). Haematology grew 24 per cent at CER and Immunology grew 11 per cent at CER
  • The adjusted EBITA margin1,2 was 36 per cent (34), excluding IAC2
  • The board of directors proposes that no dividend is paid for the 2024 financial year

Outlook 2025

  • Revenue is anticipated to grow by a high single-digit percentage at CER
  • The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid-30s percentage of revenue

1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).

2. Items affecting comparability (IAC).

* The strategic portfolio includes Sobi's medicines Altuvoct, Aspaveli/Empaveli, Doptelet, Gamifant®, Vonjo and Zynlonta®, and royalty on Sanofi's sales of Altuviiio® and Beyfortus.

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 14:30 CET, 13:30 GMT, and 08:30 EST. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 05 February 2025 at 8:00 CET.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-publishes-q4-2024-report--a-solid-ending-to-a-strong-year,c4100452

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4100452/3245896.pdf

Q4 and FY 2024 report. A solid ending to a strong year

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-publishes-q4-2024-report-a-solid-ending-to-a-strong-year-302368544.html

