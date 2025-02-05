DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Investor Day

Molten Ventures plc ("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company") Investor Day Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is hosting an Investor Day on 12 February for institutional investors, analysts and other registered professionals. As in previous years, the event gathers a number of keynote speakers from across the Molten portfolio, and the Molten investment team, providing an opportunity to learn about current trends in technology across Europe and key advancements in the sector. Ben Wilkinson will also outline his strategic priorities as CEO. Materials from the event, including Ben's update, will be available on the company's website after the event.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

